Michigan governor extends Covid-19 state of emergency to October
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s State of Emergency until Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a release from her office.
In early August, every region in Michigan saw an uptick in new cases which recently put Michigan past the 100,000 Covid-19 cases mark, though the state’s percent positivity rate remains below the national average at 3.3%, the release said.
“With over 6,500 deaths, the virus continues to threaten the lives of Michiganders every day. Covid-19 is a novel virus with many unknowns, but we do know that it is widespread, it is easily transmitted, and its effects can be fatal. We must continue to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and all Michiganders from Covid-19,” Whitmer said. “By extending the state of emergency, we can continue the crucial work needed to save lives.”
Brazil surpasses 4 million Covid-19 cases
Brazil surpassed 4 million cases of coronavirus on Thursday as a growing number of infections continue to be recorded throughout the country.
The health ministry reported 43,773 new cases of Covid-19 and 834 deaths on Thursday evening, bringing total confirmed cases in Brazil to 4,041,638 and its death toll to 124,614.
After the United States, Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil also joins the US as only the second country in the world to have passed the grim milestone of 4 million infections.
A silver lining: While cases and deaths continue to rise, both Brazil’s infection rate and virus-related mortality rate appeared to decline last month; CNN analysis showed.
An average of 869 deaths were recorded daily in the final week of August, the country’s lowest daily average since May 20.
Some more context: This news follows the health ministry’s announcement on Wednesday that the Covid-19 vaccination will not be mandatory when it becomes available in Brazil – although the ministry’s executive secretary, Elcio Franco, said the vaccine “will be a great tool for us to return to normal.”
The Brazilian economy has also taken a significant hit from the pandemic.
According to data from the country’s Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Brazil officially entered a recession on Tuesday after marking a historic 9.7% fall in GDP in the second quarter of 2020.
Thousands of young adults in Missouri tested positive for Covid-19 in August
In the month of August alone, nearly 7,000 people in Missouri in the 18-24 age group tested positive for coronavirus, according to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
“In some Missouri college communities, positivity rates have soared as high as 45% in one day” among that age group, Parson said.
The governor said that approximately 30% of the new cases in the state of Missouri are among the 18 to 24-year-old population.
“While young, healthy people are likely to have mild symptoms and quick recoveries … they may unknowingly carry Covid-19 to someone older or with underlying conditions, who is unable to fight off the virus. This is why it is so important for young people to take precautions and understand the responsibility,” Parson said.
Parson said while more young people continue to test positive, the vast majority of those young people have not required hospitalization.
“I know there is a lot of concern right now regarding college students. But I want to assure you that our colleges, and our universities, have plans in place, and are taking all steps necessary to keep their students and communities as safe as possible,” Parson said.
Connecticut governor announces rapid response Covid-19 testing team to help schools
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state has formed a rapid response team to do testing in schools and childcare facilities in case of potential Covid-19 infections or outbreaks.
This rapid testing team will act as "one more level of security," Lamont said during a news briefing today, and it will be deployed in partnership with health centers and hospital systems across the state.
"They're going to be able to get to a school really fast in case of a potential infection if the school’s not quite sure how to handle that," Lamont said.
Connecticut has reported a total of 53,209 Covid-19 cases and 4,468 total deaths.
Fauci discusses how college campuses can safely open during the pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases, laid out how colleges and universities should successfully open, and the conditions that he feels would be necessary for sending his own children onto a college campus, in a phone interview with CNN.
As the fall semester begins at colleges across the country with mixed results, Fauci said that colleges and universities should only consider reopening if they can test all of their students at the start of the semester, conduct surveillance testing at various intervals, and have spaces dedicated for students who inevitably contract Covid-19 to quarantine.
“They got to have the capability of doing the testing to begin with. They got to have the capability of doing surveillance testing, as you get into the school year, and they have to have a plan of how they handle the inevitability of some students who are going to wind up getting affected” Fauci said.
Fauci specifically highlighted the planning around designating specific spaces for students who contract the virus as key to the whole equation.
“The whole thing could fall apart if you don't handle that well” Fauci said. “In other words you could intend to bring people back to person to person learning on a college campus and then if you don't have a good preparation, or a plan of what to do with them if and when they do get infected and likely it's very likely that some students will get infected.”
Fauci said the schools that have followed this game plan “are the ones that have succeeded thus far.”
More details: Without revealing who, Fauci said that he has consulted with presidents of schools that ultimately decided not to open for in-person instruction this fall, largely because they could not carry out the protocol he deemed as necessary.
For campuses that have opened, Fauci said that large student parties and social gatherings that violate an institution’s social distancing guidelines are a driving factor in increasing the case counts of their universities.
“I think that's pretty clear. I mean they haven't done the official study to prove that, but the circumstantial evidence is pretty compelling, that when you get students that then congregate without masks in a party setting, particularly if the party is indoors in a sorority or a fraternity, you know that's a recipe for having an outbreak” Fauci said.
A total of 6 Paris Saint-Germain soccer players have tested positive for Covid-19
French professional football club Paris Saint-Germain has announced that an additional three players have tested positive for Covid-19.
On Wednesday, Neymar was one of three PSG players to have tested positive for the virus, according to multiple reports.
On Thursday, PSG said test results revealed the additional players but the team did not disclose names.
"The latest tests for PCR SarsCoV2 carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain first team confirmed three new positive cases. The players are following the appropriate health measures," the statement said.
Lawmakers urge CDC to encourage tobacco bans, including e-cigarettes, on college campuses
In a letter to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some lawmakers are urging the agency to update its Covid-19 guidance for college and university campuses in order to encourage them to become tobacco free – which would include e-cigarettes – for the fall semester.
This request to the CDC is based on "new evidence demonstrating the link between adolescent tobacco use and COVID-19," Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin wrote in the letter, sent to CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield on Thursday.
The letter references a study, led by researchers at Stanford University and published in the Journal of Adolescent Health in August, that suggests young people who have used e-cigarettes can be five times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19.
"Following the Stanford study, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) announced that it was banning tobacco use on campus in the fall, including smoking, vaping, and chewing tobacco. In making that decision, UNLV took into account that if someone is smoking, vaping, or chewing tobacco, they cannot be complying with requirements to wear a mask," Krishanmoorthi and Durbin wrote in the letter.
In the letter, the lawmakers ask for Redfield to confirm by Sept. 9 whether the CDC will make this update to its guidance.
Dow and Nasdaq plummet in the worst day since June
The Nasdaq Composite tumbled nearly 5% and the Dow fell more than 800 points, as investors made a dash for the exits following a streak of record-setting days over the past several weeks.
It was the worst day for stocks since June.
Stocks erased all their gains after a huge bout of exuberance Wednesday, when the S&P 500 — the broadest measure of Wall Street — and the Nasdaq hit yet another record high. The Nasdaq had also climbed above 12,000 points for the first time in history Wednesday.
But it didn't stick. Thursday was the Nasdaq's largest one-day decline from a record high in its history, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
All three major indexes finished the day sharply lower. The Nasdaq closed down nearly 5%, and the S&P fell 3.5%, while the Dow finished 2.8%, or 808 points, lower.
So, what happened? For one, the Nasdaq has been outperforming the other two major stock indexes — the Dow and the S&P 500 — for months. The rally has been going on for long enough that investors are now taking profit.
Even so, the Nasdaq remains up nearly 28% in 2020, still far outpacing its counterparts. The Dow, which only recently turned positive for the year, is back in the red.
But there are also technical reasons for Thursday's decline: As US-China relations sour, investors are moving money out of tech, which could get hit the hardest from a potential increase in tariffs.
The Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, all of which are part of the Nasdaq, have become the safe-haven investment of the summer. But investors have beginning to wonder when the rally will run out of steam, either because of increased regulation or because the economy as a whole picks up enough to void the need for safety picks altogether. Tech stocks were among Thursday's worst performers.
But even investors who are still faithful to their safe tech holdings have reason to be a little concerned: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases, told CNN Thursday that a Covid-19 vaccine by October remained "unlikely," though it was possible.
Making matters worse, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Wednesday that "the cooperative spirit we had in March and April" on Capitol Hill has "dissipated as we move closer and closer to the election."
This doesn't bode well for Congress agreeing on another stimulus bill, which the market has been hoping for.
Iraq records highest daily Covid-19 case increase
Iraq reported 4,755 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily number of infections recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's health ministry said.
The latest recorded cases bring the country's total case count to at least 247,039. There were also 74 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 7,275, the ministry said.
Some context: The Iraqi Health Ministry earlier this month warned of "disastrous consequences" if people don't follow the ministry's guidance to contain the spread of the virus.
The guidance included recommendations to stay home, social distance, wear masks and wash hands regularly.