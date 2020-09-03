Fauci wants Americans to continue coronavirus mitigation efforts ahead of Labor Day

Dwayne Johnson says he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, along with their two young daughters are recovering from Covid-19. Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson said he's won a fight against Covid-19, but is warning others that the virus was a formidable foe even for him.

Luckily, the actor and former wrestling star said in an Instagram video that he and his family are now on the other side of their illness after they all tested positive about three weeks ago.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," he said. "And for me personally, too, as well, and I've gone through some doozies in the past."

Johnson said his two young daughters, who are ages 4 and 2, exhibited mild symptoms, but he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, were a different story.

"But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it. We are on the other side. We are no longer contagious. And we are -- thank god -- we are healthy," he said.

