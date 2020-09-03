These two things should give people hope, according to Fauci

Source: CNN

As the US continues to battle Covid-19, CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to share the best news he has seen in recent weeks that should give the American people hope.

Fauci noted that there is good news in two areas.

"There is good news in the public health area," Fauci said. "We see that when we have states, and cities and counties and areas that do abide by the public health mandates that I'm speaking about now with you today, they do turn around the surges and in fact blunt any surges. That tells me that we can do it. We've proven that you can actually control the outbreak."

Fauci continued by saying that vaccine development is another piece of good news.

"We now have three vaccines in phase three trial, we are on the right track, things look like they are really going in the right direction," Fauci says.