Cuban police patrol the streets of Havana during a curfew imposed to contain the resurgence of Covid-19, on September 1. Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit Cuba, Havana residents will face a nightly curfew and will not be allowed to travel to other provinces, the city's mayor said.

Cuban authorities have struggled to control a second wave of coronavirus outbreak in Havana, just weeks after they had said the spread of the virus was all but defeated on the island.

The curfew, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., starts Tuesday evening local time. It will last for at least 15 days, said Gov. Reinaldo Garcia Zapata.

He added that the new restrictions will also increase penalties on people not wearing a mask, and ban the consumption of alcohol in public.

Cuba has recorded a total of 3,806 coronavirus cases and 92 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.