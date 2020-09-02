Los Angeles to allow K-12 in-person learning for students most in need

Los Angeles County health officials announced that K-12 schools can resume limited on-campus teaching for students most in need of in-person learning.

The decision allows for K-12 students with Individualized education plans, those requiring English as a second language instruction and others needing assessments or specialized in-school services to return to campuses for in-person learning starting on Sept. 14.

“This will get children who are in the need most of in-person learning back into the classroom,” Los Angeles County Health officer Muntu Davis said.

Under state guidelines, schools located in counties in California’s first reopening tier, where coronavirus risk remains “widespread,” cannot reopen to all students for in-person learning.

However, state rules allow for school officials to apply for a waiver to reopen grades K-6 only to students if the coronavirus daily case rate falls below 200 per 100,000 residents, a metric Los Angeles County now meets.

On Wednesday, health officials said they will not yet be opening the waiver program for elementary schools while it monitors the implementation of the new K-12 in-person learning program for students with specialized needs.