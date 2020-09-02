World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:11 PM ET, Wed September 2, 2020
71 Posts
39 min ago

Fauci wants Americans to continue coronavirus mitigation efforts ahead of Labor Day

From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31 in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made a “plea” to Americans to continue coronavirus mitigation efforts as Labor Day weekend approaches.

“The issue that we're facing right now is we're entering in a day or two right now into the Labor Day weekend and we know from prior experience that when you get into holiday weekends — the Fourth of July, Memorial Day — there's a tendency of people to be careless, somewhat, with regard to the public health measures that we keep recommending over and over again,” Fauci said in an interview with MSNBC today. "So I really want to use this opportunity almost to have a plea to the people in this country to realize that we really still need to get our arms around this and to suppress these types of surges that we've seen. We can do it."

Surges in coronavirus were recorded after Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July.

“You can have an enjoyable weekend, but you can do a couple of fundamental things that we talk about all the time,” he said. “Masks, distance, avoiding crowds, outdoors much more than indoors, washing your hands — those types of simple things.” 

49 min ago

Colombia reports more than 9,000 new coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Stefano Pozzebon

A health worker checks the IV line of a coronavirus patient in the Intensive Care Unit at de La Samaritana University Hospital on August 28 in Bogota, Colombia.
Colombia’s health ministry reported 9,270 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday for a total of 633,339 cases.  

The health ministry also reported 296 virus-related deaths, bringing Colombia’s total number of fatalities to 20,348.

Some context: Beginning Tuesday, restrictions on air travel, transportation between cities, and non-essential businesses in Colombia were partially lifted.

Bars and restaurants must remain closed to the public until the end of September, with the exception of areas designated for open-air dining. Colombia has reported fewer than 10,000 new daily infections each day in the past week.

In Latin America, Colombia continues to trail only Brazil and Peru in terms of the highest numbers of coronavirus infections in the region, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

53 min ago

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he and his family have tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tested positive for Covid-19, along with his wife and young children, the actor and former professional wrestler announced Wednesday in an Instagram video.

“I can tell you that this is one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," Johnson said.

Johnson married singer Lauren Hashian last year. The couple has two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana.

Johnson said they got the virus from “very close family friends” who are “devastated” that they unwittingly infected Johnson’s family. He and his family learned of their condition “two-and-a-half to three weeks ago.”

Johnson said his whole family is now fully in recovery.

“We are on the other side, we are no longer contagious, and we are – thank God – we are healthy," the actor said.

1 hr 34 min ago

Covid-19 vaccine "unlikely" by October, despite CDC distribution guidance, NIH director says

From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman

CNN
The director of the National Institutes for Health, Dr. Francis Collins, said it’s “unlikely” that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by October. 

“But I defend the CDC in their effort to try to be sure people are prepared,” Collins said in an interview with CNN.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told public health officials around the United States to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October. It’s also provided planning scenarios to help states prepare. 

“This is like the Boy Scout motto, ‘Be Prepared,’” Collins said. “Even if it's very low likelihood, if everything happened to come together really beautifully and we had an answer by then and we knew we had a vaccine that was safe and effective, wouldn't you want people to be ready to figure out how to do the distribution? That's all that CDC is saying.”

“Now keep in mind that the likelihood of that is pretty low,” Collins added.

There are currently three vaccines in the US in phase 3 clinical trials.

2 hr 28 min ago

Google shares Covid-19 symptoms search data to help in disease research

From CNN’s Joe Youorski and Brandon Miller

Shutterstock
Google search's data visualization programs now include a platform to see what coronavirus-related symptoms have been looked up by users around the world, the US, states, and counties.

“We hope this data could lead to a better understanding of the pandemic’s impact,” Google said in a blog post Wednesday. “Using the dataset, researchers can develop models and create visualizations based on the popularity of symptom-related searches.”

Google has for years tried to refine algorithms to come up with ways to predict disease activity based on people’s searches for symptoms.

Google search has previously offered data to help researchers studying health impacts from heatwaves, prediction models for the seasonal flu and monitor Lyme disease incidence.

 

3 hr 1 min ago

Brazil reports more than 46,000 new coronavirus infections

From Fernanda Wenzel and Leighton Rowell

Brazil’s health ministry reported 46,934 new Covid-19 cases and an additional 1,184 virus-related deaths on Wednesday.

These new figures bring the country’s total number of cases to 3,997,865 and its death toll to 123,780.

Some context: According to figures released by the health ministry during a news conference on Wednesday, the number of deaths from coronavirus reported last week in Brazil reflected an 11% decrease from the week prior. 

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world, behind only the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

4 hr 14 min ago

University of Missouri has more than 450 students with Covid-19

From CNN's Raja Razek

The University of Missouri has reported that it has 483 active student cases of Covid-19. 

According to the university's Covid-19 dashboard, a total of 683 student Covid-19 cases, which includes active cases, have been reported since the university began receiving data from the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Aug. 19.

"If a student tests positive in Boone County, but isolates or quarantines outside of the county, they are no longer tracked as active or recovered cases within Boone County. Likewise, if a student tests positive in another county, but chooses to isolate in Boone County, that student will not be reflected in cumulative cases," the university said on its website.
4 hr 17 min ago

CDC director says his job is "a real battle" against Covid-19

From CNN's Andrea Kane

Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/FILE
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contrasted his first two years as head of the agency with the last eight months in an interview with Yahoo Finance today.

“I will say the first couple years at CDC… it was the time of my life,” Robert Redfield said. “I love science, I love data, I love service and I'm surrounded by over 20,000 men and women that are trying to use their skills to improve the human condition day after day. And I saw progress.”

The last eight to nine months, however, have been like being in the middle of "a real battle," he said.

"This is one of the most critical, complicated public health crises that this nation has faced in over a century… and to sort of be in the middle of that, it's a big effort. I mean it's an honor, but I sure liked the first two years a lot more because I was seeing meaningful progress in making meaningful improvements in a variety of areas,” Redfield said, listing drug use disorder, Ebola outbreaks, the AIDS epidemic, nicotine use in children and maternal mortality.

Redfield recalled the time in late February and early March when he received the first models of the pandemic.

“It was a very difficult time for me because those models — by very smart people in my agency — told me that they anticipated one million to 2.4 million people would die from Covid before October 2020. That was catastrophic, if you start to think about that. I think we all committed to do all we can to try to save human life,” he said.

4 hr 14 min ago

Los Angeles to allow K-12 in-person learning for students most in need

From CNN's Jon Passantino

Los Angeles County health officials announced that K-12 schools can resume limited on-campus teaching for students most in need of in-person learning.

The decision allows for K-12 students with Individualized education plans, those requiring English as a second language instruction and others needing assessments or specialized in-school services to return to campuses for in-person learning starting on Sept. 14.

“This will get children who are in the need most of in-person learning back into the classroom,” Los Angeles County Health officer Muntu Davis said.

Under state guidelines, schools located in counties in California’s first reopening tier, where coronavirus risk remains “widespread,” cannot reopen to all students for in-person learning.

However, state rules allow for school officials to apply for a waiver to reopen grades K-6 only to students if the coronavirus daily case rate falls below 200 per 100,000 residents, a metric Los Angeles County now meets.

On Wednesday, health officials said they will not yet be opening the waiver program for elementary schools while it monitors the implementation of the new K-12 in-person learning program for students with specialized needs. 