Illinois seeing a rise in positivity rates in most of its regions, governor says

Gov. JB Pritzker Pool

Nine of the 11 regions Illinois is divided into for the state's Covid-19 response have seen an increase in positivity rates in the last two weeks, Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday.

Speaking during a news briefing, Pritzker said nine regions "have continued to see their positivity rates creep upward, with four seeing more than one full percentage point increase in positivity rate."

New mitigations rules went into effect today for Region 4 — Metro East. Stricter restrictions had already been implemented in that region.

"Unfortunately, that region continues to see positivity rates of over 8% with the current 7-day rolling average sitting at 9.6%," Pritzker said.

The new restrictions for the Metro East region include closing all indoor dining and bar service.

Outdoor restaurants and bars, gaming facilities and casinos will have to close by 11 p.m. local time. A new limit on gatherings of 25 individuals or less — or 25% of overall room capacity — has also been implemented, the governor said.

These rules were also implemented last week in Region 7 of Illinois' coronavirus response plan, which includes Will and Kankakee counties.

"These are not decisions that I make lightly. Nor would I impose these restrictions if there wasn't evidence of increasing spread of the virus in these areas," Pritzker added.