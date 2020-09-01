Here's how long it took the US to reach 6 million Covid-19 cases

There have been more than 6 million cases of coronavirus reported in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
JHU recorded the first case of coronavirus in the US on January 21. Here's how the country got to more than 6 million:
- It took the country 99 days to reach 1 million cases on April 28.
- It then took 43 more days to reach 2 million cases on June 10.
- It took another 28 days to surpass 3 million cases on July 8.
- It took the US only 15 additional days to surpass 4 million cases on July 23.
- It took the US 17 days to go over 5 million cases.
- It has taken the nation 22 days since then to reach 6 million cases.
Only two other countries in the world have over 1 million reported Covid-19 cases -- Brazil and India.
But there's a bit of good news for the US, according to health experts.
"As a nation, we are clearly doing better now on the last day of August than we were on the first day of August," Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said.
"(Daily) cases have come down. Deaths are starting to decline. Hospitalizations are down. This is good news, and it's largely because of smart policies in Texas and Arizona and Florida around masking and closing bars," Jha said.
"But there are still parts of the country where things are both bad and even getting worse. In the Dakotas, in Kansas and other states, we still see a lot of cases. And as a nation, we're still seeing a lot of cases of coronavirus. So progress, but we have a long way to go."