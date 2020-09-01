Nurses are still seeing shortages in personal protective equipment, ANA says

Nurses across the country are still struggling to get the personal protective equipment they need to safely treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey shows.
Many are still re-using PPE, even though it’s not safe to do so, the American Nurses Association said Tuesday.
The nationwide survey of more than 21,000 US nurses, taken between July 24 and August 14, showed more than half had treated a patient with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in the past two weeks.
Here's what else the survey found:
- More than 40% of the nurses said they experience widespread or intermittent shortages in PPE and more than half said the situation had stayed the same or had gotten worse since May.
- The survey said N95 masks were in the shortest supply. The percentage of nurses who said their facilities require reuse of N95 masks rose from 62% in May to 68% in August.
- More than half of those reusing N95 masks felt very or somewhat unsafe about these re-usage practices.
- More than half of the nurses who are reusing N95 masks – 58% of them – are using them for five or more days. This is a 15% increase since May.
- Nearly a quarter of nurses said that the N95 masks that they had did not fit them properly.
“We cannot afford to have nursing profession that is not supported and one in which our nurses do not feel safe,” said Ernest Grant, president of the ANA, during a news briefing. “It is both a moral and strategic imperative for our nation’s leaders to do everything possible to arm and protect nurses and other critical responders.”
“These practices contribute to nurses burdens of mental and emotional stress,” he added. “Nurses say they feel unsafe given the ongoing issue with PPE and are concerned about the health of patients that they care for, their families and themselves.”