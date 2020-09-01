$5 rapid Covid-19 tests will be sent to states starting in mid-September, Giroir said

This image provided by Abbott Laboratories in August 2020 shows the company's BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 nasal swab test. Abbott Laboratories via AP

Admiral Brett Giroir, the head of US Covid-19 testing efforts, said Tuesday that the Trump administration will begin to send low-cost antigen tests to states starting in mid-September.

This antigen test, called the BinaxNOW Covid-19 Ag Card, uses a nasal swab and requires no instrument to read it. The test costs $5 a piece and Giroir said 48 million a month will be available in the United States.

The administration, which purchased 150 million of the tests in a $760 million contract, will push the tests out in mid-September. The tests will go to assisted living senior centers and home health staff, but the “overwhelming majority” will be sent to governors to support the opening of schools and daycares and to support first responders and people who work in critical jobs. They will also encourage the tests be sent to first responders and people who have been displaced by natural disasters like the wildfires out West and the hurricanes in Louisiana.

It is authorized to be used on people doctors or nurses suspect may have Covid-19 within the first seven days that the person shows symptoms. Giroir said the tests have a “remarkable sensitivity and specificity” in this context of 97.1% and 98.5% respectively. It has a false negative rate of under 3%.

The tests comes with a free smartphone app that a doctor and patient can download that matches to a unique barcode on the test. The provider can record the result of the test in the app and the result is automatically recorded and sent to the public health system that tracks test results. The tests can also be used to test asymptomatic individuals in congregate settings like nursing homes, schools and workplaces.

Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services said his department, along with the US Food and Drug Administration and Abbott Labs, have been working on an inexpensive point of care test that “literally for months.”

“I want to assure all of you that we will continue to build the testing ecosystem to support flattening the curve and saving lives,” said Giroir. “Full speed ahead in terms of quantity, quality and diversity of testing to support our national strategy.”

Antigen tests, which look for pieces of the virus, are not as reliable as traditional PCR tests that look for the virus’ genetic material, but they are quicker and less expensive. PCR tests for Covid-19 have had significant problems with supply chain problems and backups at labs that have, in some cases, significantly delayed test results.