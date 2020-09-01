World
42 min ago

$5 rapid Covid-19 tests will be sent to states starting in mid-September, Giroir said

From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen

This image provided by Abbott Laboratories in August 2020 shows the company's BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 nasal swab test.
Admiral Brett Giroir, the head of US Covid-19 testing efforts, said Tuesday that the Trump administration will begin to send low-cost antigen tests to states starting in mid-September. 

This antigen test, called the BinaxNOW Covid-19 Ag Card, uses a nasal swab and requires no instrument to read it. The test costs $5 a piece and Giroir said 48 million a month will be available in the United States. 

The administration, which purchased 150 million of the tests in a $760 million contract, will push the tests out in mid-September. The tests will go to assisted living senior centers and home health staff, but the “overwhelming majority” will be sent to governors to support the opening of schools and daycares and to support first responders and people who work in critical jobs. They will also encourage the tests be sent to first responders and people who have been displaced by natural disasters like the wildfires out West and the hurricanes in Louisiana. 

It is authorized to be used on people doctors or nurses suspect may have Covid-19 within the first seven days that the person shows symptoms. Giroir said the tests have a “remarkable sensitivity and specificity” in this context of 97.1% and 98.5% respectively. It has a false negative rate of under 3%.

The tests comes with a free smartphone app that a doctor and patient can download that matches to a unique barcode on the test. The provider can record the result of the test in the app and the result is automatically recorded and sent to the public health system that tracks test results. The tests can also be used to test asymptomatic individuals in congregate settings like nursing homes, schools and workplaces. 

Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services said his department, along with the US Food and Drug Administration and Abbott Labs, have been working on an inexpensive point of care test that “literally for months.”

“I want to assure all of you that we will continue to build the testing ecosystem to support flattening the curve and saving lives,” said Giroir. “Full speed ahead in terms of quantity, quality and diversity of testing to support our national strategy.”

Antigen tests, which look for pieces of the virus, are not as reliable as traditional PCR tests that look for the virus’ genetic material, but they are quicker and less expensive. PCR tests for Covid-19 have had significant problems with supply chain problems and backups at labs that have, in some cases, significantly delayed test results.

45 min ago

Democrats on House select panel identify problems with handling of PPP money

From CNN's Manu Raju

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
As Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before their panel, the House select committee on the coronavirus crisis released a report finding problems with the handling and implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program, aimed to help small businesses keep workers on their payrolls through low-interest, forgivable loans.

These are the problems the Democrats identified, as described in their press release:

  • "Over $1 Billion in loans went to companies that received multiple loans. Staff analysis identified 10,856 loans in which the borrower received multiple PPP loans, for a total of over $1 billion in outstanding loans. Of the 10,856 loans identified, only 65 would be subject to additional scrutiny based on the Administration’s stated plans to audit loans over $2 million. PPP rules prohibit companies from receiving multiple loans."
  • "More Than 600 loans totaling over $96 million went to companies excluded from doing business with the government. Staff identified 613 PPP loans, amounting to $96.3 million, provided to borrowers that are ineligible to receive PPP funds because they have been debarred or suspended from doing business with the federal government."
  • "More than 350 loans worth $195 million went to government contractors with significant performance and integrity issues. Staff found that SBA approved 353 PPP loans, amounting to approximately $195 million, to government contractors previously flagged by the federal government for performance or integrity issues."
  • "Federal database raises red flags for $2.98 billion in loans to more than 11,000 PPP borrowers. Select Subcommittee staff compared the federal government’s System for Award Management (SAM) database against the information companies used to obtain PPP loans to identify red flags, such as mismatched addresses. These flags implicated more than 11,000 borrowers and $2.98 billion in PPP loans."
  • "SBA and Treasury approved hundreds of loan applications missing key identifying information about the borrower. These PPP loan applications were approved despite incomplete or missing identifying information on the loan applications, including missing names and addresses."
1 hr 1 min ago

More than 183,700 people have died in the US from coronavirus

According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States, there have been at least 6,039,169 cases reported since the start of the pandemic. At least 183,733 people have died in the US from coronavirus.  

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

So far on Monday, Johns Hopkins has reported 8,582 new cases and 136 reported deaths in the US.

1 hr 24 min ago

White House coronavirus task force report has dire warnings for Iowa

From CNN's Betsy Klein

In this Friday, Aug. 14 photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
A White House coronavirus task force report sent to officials in the state of Iowa this week warned of dire new case increases across rural and urban areas and called for a mask mandate, the closure of bars, and a plan from universities as the pandemic intensifies in the Midwest.

CNN has obtained the nine-page Aug. 30 report for the state, first reported by the Des Moines Register, from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The task force releases state-by-state reports each week to governors’ offices, and has so far declined to make them publicly available.

The report says that Iowa is in the task force-defined “red zone” and warns that the state has the highest rate of cases in the US, which increased by 77.4% from the previous week.

“Iowa is in the red zone for cases, indicating more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the highest rate in the country. Iowa is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate above 10%, with the 5th highest rate in the country,” the report says, an increase in both cases and test positivity over the last week.

The report offers recommendations to Iowa, including strongly encouraging a mask mandate. Iowa does not currently mandate masks.

“Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission,” the report says.

It also says bars “must be closed” and indoor dining “must be restricted to 50% of normal capacity in yellow zone and 25% of normal capacity in red zone counties and metro areas."

In the report, the task force points to universities as a major factor contributing to the virus’ spread.

“University towns need a comprehensive plan that scales immediately for testing all returning students with routine surveillance testing to immediately identify new cases and outbreaks and isolate and quarantine,” the report says.

The three counties with the highest numbers of cases also have large student populations: Story County, home to Iowa State, and Johnson County, home to University of Iowa, as well as Polk County, which contains Iowa's largest metro area, Des Moines

The report comes less than two weeks before Iowa State University will welcome crowds to its stadium for its season opener football game.

Though social distancing will be observed, a letter from the school’s athletic director estimated “there will be approximately 25,000 fans at the first game." The task force report suggests red zone counties should limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

 The test positivity rate for Iowa State students in the second week of testing is 28.8%.

 At the University of Iowa, there have been 935 self-reported cases in students and employees since the semester began August 18.  

There are also concerns, per the task force’s report, about spread in nursing homes, calling the number of nursing homes with more than one resident testing positive “concerning.”

CNN has reached out to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office for comment as to whether she plans to heed these recommendations. Reynolds, a top ally of PresidentTrump, spoke at the Republican National Convention last week, and while she touted the administration’s response to the derecho storm earlier this month, she did not mention the pandemic.

15 min ago

Florida governor to allow visitation at nursing homes — more than 5 months into pandemic

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a new conference on the surge in coronavirus cases in the state held at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on July 13, in Miami, Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a limited reopening of visitations at nursing homes in his state. The announcement was made during a roundtable event in Jacksonville.

DeSantis said all visitations will be by appointment only, with residents designating up to 5 visitors each. Only 2 visitors will be allowed at one time. No minors will be allowed.

All visitors will have to wear personal protective equipment and pass a screening test, per DeSantis. And no facility can allow visitors unless 14 days have passed without the onset of a new positive Covid-19 case, in either a resident or a staff member.

Visitations at nursing homes and long-term care facilities were shut down in March by DeSantis.

1 hr 38 min ago

New York launches online portal for voters to request absentee ballots

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of an online “absentee ballot portal” where voters can directly request an absentee ballot for the November election.

New York is allowing any voter concerned about Covid-19 risk exposure to request an absentee ballot, per executive order, the governor said. 

The move follows a swath of election reforms signed into law last month aimed at easing the mail in voting process

All registered NY voters can request a ballot here

 

1 hr 43 min ago

Giroir on new testing guidance for facilities: We have executed actions to assure "extreme clarity"

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Adm. Brett P. Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health, waits to testify at a hearing of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Capitol Hill on June 23 in Washington.
Admiral Brett Giroir, who’s leading US Covid-19 testing efforts, said Tuesday that while some nursing homes and states have raised concerns about point of care tests not being specifically authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration to test asymptomatic individuals, they should go ahead and use them to test for Covid-19 in congregate settings. 

Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said he has heard from nursing care facilities that have been concerned that if they did not perform the more sensitive PCR tests, it be an issue with government regulating authorities. 

“These concerns were beginning to translate into actions that could have (increased) risk (for) our seniors, and we just could not accept that,” Giroir said at a briefing. 

“We have executed several actions to assure that there is extreme clarity and no room for misunderstanding or misinterpretation.”

Giroir said the US Food and Drug Administration has tried to bring some clarity to the issue by putting out a frequently asked questions lists, on Aug. 24, that emphasized that if the more sensitive tests are not feasible to use, health care providers can use these less accurate tests in settings where people live together like nursing homes, even if the tests are not specifically labeled for this purpose. 

Giroir said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will not cite facilities for doing this.

Giroir also issued guidance Monday to extend coverage to licensed health care practitioners who prescribe or administer these tests in facilities like nursing homes, long-term care facilities and other group settings like schools and workplaces.

The guidance, he said, pre-empts state and local laws that may prohibit licensed health care practitioners from administering FDA-authorized Covid-19 tests to symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in these settings. 

“So, I don’t think it could be clearer on and everything has been now wrapped up with a bow on it,” Giroir said. “We’re not going to risk seniors because of paperwork issues or misunderstanding.”

1 hr 35 min ago

It’s a “utopian” idea to get a Covid-19 test every day, Giroir says, and “I don’t live in a utopian world”

From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen

Admiral Brett Giroir, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Tuesday he doesn’t want to answer any more questions about when every American can quickly and cheaply get a Covid-19 test.

“It’s great to talk about this utopian kind of idea where everybody has a test every day and we can do that,” Giroir said. “I don’t live in a utopian world. I live in the real world and the real world had no tests for this new disease when this first started.”

The assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, who is leading Covid-19 testing efforts, said that the country now has a “huge diversity” of tests, including a $5 point of care test that provides results within 15 minutes. 

“There is no stone unturned, there is no technology that we’re not looking at, or investing in if it’s promising,” Giroir said. “We can return to society without having everyone have a test every single day. We can do that. We’re showing we can do that.

“There may be a time where everybody can wake up in the morning, pass through a tricorder and tell whether they’re infected or not, we are not there yet,” Giroir said, referring to a fictional handheld device from the “Star Trek” universe that can scan and record data by waving the instrument over someone.

Giroir said the administration has been “trawling the world” for technology that will advance testing.

“So, I don’t want to answer any more ‘when is that day going to happen,’ because I can’t tell you,” Giroir said. “It may never happen.

“But until it does, if it ever does, we have a plan, the plan’s working, and we're embellishing that plan every single day.”

Watch:

1 hr 55 min ago

James Madison University is reporting over 130 new cases of Covid-19 since Monday

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

James Madison University is reporting 138 new Covid-19 positive cases among its students and employees since Monday, according the JMU Covid-19 Dashboard

The University, located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is reporting a 21.14% seven day moving average of daily positivity rates among students and employees and a 28.6% seven day moving average of positivity rates among students who were tested at the University Health Center.

A little more than half — 79 out of 143 — of the universities isolation beds remain available. 