Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:49 PM ET, Tue September 1, 2020
57 Posts
39 min ago

Michigan Athletics projects $100 million loss after canceled fall sports seasons

From CNN's David Close

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel

The University of Michigan athletics department has announced layoffs and salary cuts to staff as the school prepares for a $100 million shortfall.

This comes a few weeks after, the Big Ten, the conference Michigan competes in, announced the postponement of the conference’s fall sports season because of coronavirus concerns – including the football season.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel appeared on the Conqu’ring Heroes podcast and revealed the impact of the disposed football season has had on the department's budget.

“The impact is upwards of almost half our budget, about $100 million...It is a significant loss, so we have to take as many significant reductions as we can and cutbacks as we have already as we continue to do a budget, salary reductions and those kinds of things," Manual said.

In a Tuesday open letter, Manuel blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the cuts to the athletic department including the elimination of 21 staff positions, salary reductions and a hiring freeze that will not fill 15 positions.

"I am genuinely sorry for the position we find ourselves and that I had to communicate in this manner. Please support each other and your impacted colleagues during this challenging time," Manual said.

1 hr 3 min ago

Oregon governor extends Covid-19 state of emergency for 60 days

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended the Covid-19 state of emergency in Oregon until November 3, 2020, according to a press release from her office today.

“This Labor Day weekend is another critical moment in this crisis … Small social get-togethers like barbecues and family celebrations have fueled wider community outbreaks in counties across Oregon. This weekend, you have a choice,” Brown said. “Please, stay local this Labor Day, and practice safe COVID-19 habits. Wear a face covering, watch your physical distance, and wash your hands.”

1 hr 3 min ago

More than 184,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Brandon Miller

There are at least 6,055,569 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 184,114 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

So far on Tuesday, Johns Hopkins has reported 24,982 new cases and 517 reported deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

1 hr 15 min ago

1 hr 30 min ago

Florida Department of Health cuts ties with lab company after it failed to report 75,000 tests

From CNN's Erica Henry

Lisa Wiley, of Walmart, sets up for the opening at a drive-up self-administered COVID-19 testing site run by Quest Diagnostics at the Walmart store in Boynton Beach, Florida, Tuesday, June 16.
Lisa Wiley, of Walmart, sets up for the opening at a drive-up self-administered COVID-19 testing site run by Quest Diagnostics at the Walmart store in Boynton Beach, Florida, Tuesday, June 16.

The Florida Department of Health has cut all ties with Quest Diagnostics after the state says the company did not report nearly 75,000 Covid-19 test results dating back to April.

The Department of Health said the move was at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Quest told the state that "all individuals that tested positive were notified of their results."

“While significant, this unacceptable dump of test results is a data issue and does not impact the health of individuals or the spread of COVID-19 in Florida," the department stated in a statement

“The law requires all COVID-19 results to be reported to DOH in a timely manner. To drop this much unusable and stale data is irresponsible. I believe that Quest has abdicated their ability to perform a testing function in Florida that the people can be confident in. As such I am directing all executive agencies to sever their COVID-19 testing relationships with Quest effective immediately," DeSantis said in the statement.

Quest Diagnostics acknowledged the delay in its own statement, saying in part, “Quest Diagnostics takes seriously our responsibility to report laboratory data to public health authorities in a timely manner to aid pandemic response."

"Due to a technical issue, our reporting of a subset of public health COVID-19 test data to the Florida Department of Health was delayed. This subset involves nearly 75,000 of the approximately 1.4 million COVID-19 tests we have performed and reported to the state," the statement added.

Quest Diagnostics apologized “for this matter” and went on to say that it regretted “the challenge it poses for public health authorities in Florida.”

The statement said that the issue had been resolved.

1 hr 38 min ago

Ohio working on guidance on how to report Covid-19 cases in schools

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

The Ohio Channel
The Ohio Channel

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state will be issuing an education order this week on reporting Covid-19 cases in Ohio's classrooms.

“We’re still working on the exact language for the order and we’ll get it out shortly,” DeWine said at a news conference on Tuesday.

According to the governor, the main goals of the order will be to ensure that parents are notified if their children have been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. The order would also make sure parents are notified if someone in their child's building tested positive and that the public is aware of cases in their local school districts.

A report of cases in the local districts will issued by the State Health Department once a week, DeWine said.

“Our goal is to be as open and transparent as possible, so families can be informed if there are cases in school,” the governor said.
1 hr 54 min ago

NFL reports four players tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

The National Football League and NFL Players Association announced four new confirmed positive tests among players in their latest Covid-19 testing results for Aug. 21 to 29.

Overall, 58,621 tests were administered in that time frame, 23,279 tests to a total of 2,747 players and another 35,342 tests to 5,992 team personnel.

There were six new confirmed positive test results among team personnel tested.

In the previous Covid-19 testing results from Aug. 12 to 20, zero players tested positive, and six team staffers confirmed positive test results.

1 hr 51 min ago

Utah State University issues mandatory quarantine after detecting Covid-19 in the water system

From CNN’s Nakia McNabb

Workers test Utah State University students for COVID-19 on Sunday, August 30, in Hyde Park, Utah.
Workers test Utah State University students for COVID-19 on Sunday, August 30, in Hyde Park, Utah.

Utah State University school officials say they have found elevated amounts of Covid-19 in sewage samples collected from four residence halls on campus.

The university issued a safety alert on Sunday calling for mandatory testing and quarantine of all 287 students living in Rich, Jones, Morgan and Davis on-campus residence halls.  

The mandatory quarantine is effective immediately and will continue until the test results are returned. USU has also activated a Covid Care Team to arrange for resources to assist the affected students, including meal deliveries. 

Testing sewage samples provides an early alert warning for the campus to address potential cases and prevent the spread of the virus, said Amanda DeRito, a director with the university.

“Wastewater sample testing began July 1 and are collected daily. This testing isn’t new to Utah, it started shortly after the pandemic began and has been successful in monitoring the spread of the disease. The benefit of testing the water is that we get a snapshot into what is happening on campus and can quarantine even before a student becomes symptomatic. It is also less invasive,” DeRito said.

No other testing samples on campus taken this week show elevated levels of the virus and there are currently no reported positive tests for Covid-19 in the quarantined residence halls, according to a statement by the university. 

USU is working along with the Bear River Health Department to send the quarantined students the test results.

2 hr 18 min ago

Nurses are still seeing shortages in personal protective equipment, ANA says

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Nurses across the country are still struggling to get the personal protective equipment they need to safely treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey shows.

Many are still re-using PPE, even though it’s not safe to do so, the American Nurses Association said Tuesday.

The nationwide survey of more than 21,000 US nurses, taken between July 24 and August 14, showed more than half had treated a patient with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in the past two weeks. 

Here's what else the survey found:

  • More than 40% of the nurses said they experience widespread or intermittent shortages in PPE and more than half said the situation had stayed the same or had gotten worse since May.
  • The survey said N95 masks were in the shortest supply. The percentage of nurses who said their facilities require reuse of N95 masks rose from 62% in May to 68% in August.
  • More than half of those reusing N95 masks felt very or somewhat unsafe about these re-usage practices. 
  • More than half of the nurses who are reusing N95 masks – 58% of them – are using them for five or more days. This is a 15% increase since May. 
  • Nearly a quarter of nurses said that the N95 masks that they had did not fit them properly. 

“We cannot afford to have nursing profession that is not supported and one in which our nurses do not feel safe,” said Ernest Grant, president of the ANA, during a news briefing. “It is both a moral and strategic imperative for our nation’s leaders to do everything possible to arm and protect nurses and other critical responders.”

“These practices contribute to nurses burdens of mental and emotional stress,” he added. “Nurses say they feel unsafe given the ongoing issue with PPE and are concerned about the health of patients that they care for, their families and themselves.” 