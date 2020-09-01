Michigan Athletics projects $100 million loss after canceled fall sports seasons

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press/USA Today Network/magn Content Services

The University of Michigan athletics department has announced layoffs and salary cuts to staff as the school prepares for a $100 million shortfall.

This comes a few weeks after, the Big Ten, the conference Michigan competes in, announced the postponement of the conference’s fall sports season because of coronavirus concerns – including the football season.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel appeared on the Conqu’ring Heroes podcast and revealed the impact of the disposed football season has had on the department's budget.

“The impact is upwards of almost half our budget, about $100 million...It is a significant loss, so we have to take as many significant reductions as we can and cutbacks as we have already as we continue to do a budget, salary reductions and those kinds of things," Manual said.

In a Tuesday open letter, Manuel blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the cuts to the athletic department including the elimination of 21 staff positions, salary reductions and a hiring freeze that will not fill 15 positions.

"I am genuinely sorry for the position we find ourselves and that I had to communicate in this manner. Please support each other and your impacted colleagues during this challenging time," Manual said.