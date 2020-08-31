Another 603 cases of Covid-19 and 15 virus-related deaths were confirmed in Japan on Sunday, the country's Health Ministry said.
To date, 68,577 novel coronavirus patients have been confirmed in the country since the pandemic began, killing at least 1,297 people. As of Sunday, 234 Covid-19 patients were in critical condition.
Tokyo authorities recorded 148 cases on Sunday, down from 247 on Saturday.
A total of 20,717 people in the Japanese capital have been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Are drinking bans helping to stop the spread of Covid-19?
From CNN's Zamira Rahim in London
South Africa is slowly emerging from one of the world's strictest Covid-19 lockdowns. As the threat of the pandemic loomed in March its government sealed national borders, restricted public transport use and -- in a particularly controversial move -- banned the sale of alcohol for several weeks
Government officials believe the drinking restrictions significantly reduced pressure on the country's hospitals and have hailed the results as a policy success.
Yet the long-term impact of such strict measures is unclear. Elsewhere, the country's alcohol trade bodies say the industry has been devastated by the ban. Many workers in the sector took to the streets to protest the ban in July.
Temporary drinking restrictions are back in vogue worldwide, thanks to coronavirus. Social distancing has also dramatically altered alcohol consumption habits, though researchers believe it's too early to say whether the impact will be permanent.
South Africa isn't alone in imposing restrictions; Thailand and India both introduced similar bans earlier in the year, while Kenya banned the sale of liquor in restaurants for 30 days this summer. Restrictions on outdoor drinking are in place in Spain's Catalonia region and in the UK, the city of Manchester banned outdoor drinking over the holiday weekend from August 29-31.
From CNN's Gawon Bae and Jake Kwon in Seoul, South Korea
An additional 248 cases of Covid-19 and one virus-related death were identified in South Korea on Sunday, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the pandemic began, 19,947 cases have been recorded and 324 people have died in the country. Some 14,973 have recovered so far, while 4,650 are in active quarantine and 79 are in critical condition.
However, infections have been on the rise in recent weeks. Many of the cases have been transmitted locally -- all but 10 of those identified on Sunday were classified as such -- in South Korea's bustling capital, Seoul. South Korean President Moon Jae-in warned last week that the current wave constitutes a more "severe emergency" than earlier outbreaks.
Some US experts are calling for an independent commission, separate from FDA, to review Covid-19 vaccines
From CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen
Citing criticism of government agencies and increasing public distrust of vaccines, several prominent physicians and experts are calling for the creation of an independent commission to review data from coronavirus vaccine trials before a vaccine is allowed on the market.
The United States Food and Drug Administration regulates vaccines, and its OK is all that's needed to put one on the market. The physicians fear, however, that after several government blunders during the pandemic, a layer of review independent from the government is needed to give Americans confidence that the shot is safe and effective.
Dr. Kathryn Stephenson, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, said she thought of the idea of an independent panel to increase trust in the vaccine after several colleagues told her they did not want to get a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.
"I'm hearing this from my peers, from doctors and nurses. They're not anti-vaxxers. They're pro vaccine. They vaccinated their own children. But they are skeptical about this vaccine," said Stephenson, director of the clinical trials unit at the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Separately from Stephenson, bioethicist Arthur Caplan arrived at the same conclusion.
"We're used to this world where if the FDA or the CDC or the NAS says something is safe and effective, that's enough, but I don't think this time that's sufficient to overturn public skepticism," said Caplan, referring to the US Centers for Disease Control and the National Academy of Sciences. "I think we desperately need an independent national commission."
Colombia records more than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases
From CNN’s Sharif Paget in Atlanta
Colombia recorded 8,024 new Covid-19 infections and 300 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health reported Sunday.
That brings the national total to at least 607,938 cases, including 19,364 fatalities, since the pandemic began, according to the ministry’s data.
Colombia surpassed Mexico on Thursday, August 27, to become the country with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America, trailing only Brazil and Peru, according to data compiled by CNN and Johns Hopkins University.
Mexico reports more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases
From journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City
Mexico’s Health Ministry reported 4,129 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 595,841.
The ministry also reported 339 new deaths for a total of 64,158.
Mexico has recorded the fourth-highest number of total coronavirus cases in Latin America, behind Brazil, Peru and Colombia, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Birx is hopeful for a vaccine, but convinced community spread can be stopped right now
From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that while she is hopeful for a vaccine, she is also convinced that community spread can be stopped right now.
Speaking at a media event in Minnesota Sunday, Birx said that people shouldn’t wait for a vaccine to do the right thing.
Do the right thing today,” she said. “Because if we do the right thing today, we go into the fall with much fewer cases.”
Birx also said that she is hopeful that when the data becomes available and the American people can see that a vaccine is safe and effective, that they will want to get vaccinated.
Right now, we gain freedom through wearing our masks and socially distancing. With a vaccine, it’s a very different potential interaction for all of us,” she said.
“Yes, I’m hopeful for a vaccine,” she said. “But I’m also very convinced right now that we can stop community spread by wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding crowds.”
Birx pointed out that crowds are not just things like large concerts, but also backyard barbecues with 25 people who aren’t wearing masks.
More than 25 million people have now been infected by coronavirus
At least 25,143,423people have been infected with Covid-19 worldwide since the global pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases Sunday night.
The figures also show that at least 845,414 people have died after contracting the virus.
Case numbers have soared exponentially since they first were reported in China in December 2019. The world recorded 1 million cases more than three months later, on April 2. The tally hit 10 million cases on June 28 and took just six weeks to double.
While the world has learned a great deal about how to control the spread of the virus, governments are starting to lose their grip on the situation once more.
Countries that were hit early in the pandemic saw case numbers dip after they imposed strict rules around social distancing and movement. But the figures are rising fast again as lockdowns are lifted and frustrations among the public lead to a growing backlash against mask-wearing and other restrictions that have led to job losses, economic damage and widening inequality.
As fall approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, doctors are already seeing signs of a dramatic second wave of infection that will be almost impossible to contain until a vaccine is developed and widely distributed -- another step that is already facing fierce opposition.