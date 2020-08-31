World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 10:37 a.m. ET, August 31, 2020
6 min ago

Former FDA commissioner says US should not model Sweden's Covid-19 response

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing concerning federal efforts to combat the opioid crisis on October 25, 2017 in Washington.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing concerning federal efforts to combat the opioid crisis on October 25, 2017 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sweden should not be America's model for pandemic response, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, wrote in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Some people have pointed to Sweden as a successful model for the softening of guidelines – but Gottlieb wrote that the United States should continue focusing on containing the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

"Swedish government officials initially sought to let the virus run largely unchallenged in the general population while taking steps to protect the elderly. The Swedish view was that the country could reach herd immunity without jeopardizing the economy. But holding up Sweden as an enlightened model misreads important parts of its experience," Gottlieb wrote in the op-ed.

"Many Swedes pulled back from normal activities to shelter themselves from infection anyway, even younger and middle-aged people. The country experienced 5,821 Covid deaths in a population the size of North Carolina. And Sweden is far short of herd immunity, even as the country’s economic recovery ranks among the worst in its region," Gottlieb wrote.

"Yet embrace of the 'Swedish model; is based on assumptions that sidestep some of these facts. The biggest misconception is a belief that there’s a large reservoir of Americans who are already immune to Covid," Gottlieb wrote. "Confronting a dangerous pandemic requires containing spread wherever it is reasonably possible. Sensible measures such as universal masking, testing and widespread and rapid contact tracing can help. The best way to protect the vulnerable is to try to protect everyone."

1 hr ago

Nearly 6 million cases of coronavirus have been reported in the US

The US is inching toward 6 million cases of Covid-19. As of this morning, officials have reported more than 5,997,000 cases, according to the latest tally for Johns Hopkins University.

As cases keep ticking up, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, is urging Americans to "do the right thing" until then by wearing masks and social distancing.

Here's a look at the timeline:

2 hr 9 min ago

What you need to know about coronavirus on Monday, August 31

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

A version of this story appeared in the August 31 edition of CNN's Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction newsletter.

The US Food and Drug Administration could consider an emergency authorization for Covid-19 vaccine, even before Phase 3 trials are over.

The agency's boss Dr. Stephen Hahn told the Financial Times that it's up to the vaccine developer to apply for authorization or approval. "If they do that before the end of Phase Three, we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination," Hahn told the newspaper.

At the moment, an OK from the FDA is what's needed to put a vaccine on the market. However, several prominent physicians and experts are calling for the creation of an independent commission to review data from coronavirus vaccine trials before a vaccine is allowed on the market.

The physicians cite public distrust of vaccines and criticism of government agencies during the pandemic. They say that while they trust the US scientific and ethical rigor, they think many Americans will be skeptical of the findings of an FDA committee, especially since some of its members work for pharmaceutical companies and government agencies, according to the roster currently on the FDA website. Adding a layer of independent review may reassure Americans that the shot is safe and effective.

read the full story here:

2 hr 11 min ago

193 passengers and crew ordered to self isolate after seven people on holiday flight contract coronavirus

From CNN's Nina Avramova in London

At least seven passengers on a plane from Zante, Greece, to Cardiff, Wales, have tested positive for coronavirus after catching it from three infectious people on the flight.

All 193 passengers and crew on the TUI flight on August 25 have now been ordered self-isolate, according to a statement from Public Health Wales.

A passenger on the plane, Stephanie Whitfield, told the BBC the journey was a "debacle," and that many of those on board had removed their masks. "The flight was full of selfish 'covidiots,'" she added.

A TUI spokesperson said passenger health and safety "is always our priority" in an emailed statement sent to CNN. "We are concerned to hear of Mrs Whitfield's claims," it added.

"Our crew are trained to the highest standards and in line with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) guidelines. Passengers are informed prior to travel and via PA announcements on the flight that they have to wear masks throughout and are not allowed to move around the cabin," reads the statement.

"Masks can only be removed when consuming food and drink," the TUI spokesperson said. "A full investigation is now underway as these concerns weren't reported during the flight."

2 hr 36 min ago

Paris ramps up free COVID-19 tests as virus leaves Tour de France organizers with a headache

From CNN's Fanny Bobille

The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Nice, southern France, on Sunday, August 30.
The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Nice, southern France, on Sunday, August 30. Thibault Camus/AP

The city of Paris said Monday it is working on ramping up free Covid-19 testing for Parisians.

Paris will establish three permanent laboratories and two mobile laboratories which will travel all over the French capital, the city of Paris said in a press release, adding that the tests would be free of charge.

On Friday, French health authorities warned that the coronavirus epidemic was "growing exponentially." They reported an increase of 7,379 new daily cases, the biggest since late March. The daily increase in cases has tripled in under a week, according to French health authorities.

The recent spike in new infections in France has left the organizers of the Tour de France with a real logistical challenge in how best to stage the 23-day event.

The world's toughest bike race began on Saturday; it will be watched by millions around the world and is due to finish on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysées.

Adding to organizers' worries, the Alpes-Maritimes region -- the site of the opening stages of the race -- has been declared a red zone because of a recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

To ensure the race can be completed, teams will be expelled from the 2020 event if two riders or members of staff show strong symptoms or test positive for Covid-19.

3 hr 24 min ago

SWAT tracer team deployed to address cluster at US university

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pictured speaking during a daily media briefing in New York City on July 23.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pictured speaking during a daily media briefing in New York City on July 23. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

In person instruction at the State University of New York (SUNY) Oneonta has been suspended for two weeks after a coronavirus cluster developed at the school.

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said he had deployed a SWAT team of 71 contact tracers and 8 case investigators to address the outbreak.

Cuomo said the state is also setting up 3 free rapid testing sites in the city, which will be open to all residents. The site locations will be announced Monday.

"We have had reports of several large parties of our students at Oneonta last week and unfortunately, because of those larger gatherings, there were several students who were symptomatic of COVID and upon testing we found that 20 were positive for the COVID virus," said SUNY Oneanta chancellor Jim Malatras.

Five students in Oneonta have been suspended for holding parties against college policy, Malatras said. Additionally, three campus organizations have been suspended.

New York State guidance dictates that schools must go to "remote learning with limited on-campus activity for two weeks when 5 percent or 100 individuals test positive for COVID-19 within a two-week period," the Governor said in a press release.

3 hr 30 min ago

What school gym class looks like in a pandemic

From CNN's Matt Villano

For students from Meraki High School outside Sacramento, California, staying fit during the coronavirus pandemic has been as easy as playing solitaire.

Since the school shut down this spring, its students have taken part in a modified physical education class with the help of a special deck of "Super Fitness Fun Cards." The cards have different exercises on each one. Students can shuffle the cards, take a predetermined number of them, then do the exercises that the cards depict.

The tool is the brainchild of Dan DeJager, physical literacy and wellness advisor at the school in Fair Oaks, California. DeJager is a self-proclaimed "gaming nerd," and uses the deck in conjunction with instructional videos, Zoom meetings and scavenger hunts to keep kids interested in physical education while they're engaged in virtual learning.

"It's a great brain break," he said of the cards. "Even if you don't feel like you're working hard, just getting regular exercise can make a huge difference in your day."

Read the full story here:

4 hr 8 min ago

India presses ahead with reopening as daily coronavirus caseload surges to record-breaking high

From CNN's Nectar Gan and Esha Mitra

India is entering a new phase of reopening that will see subway trains running for the first time in months -- despite skyrocketing daily coronavirus infections that are showing no sign of slowing down.

The country of 1.3 billion people has reported more than 75,000 infections for five consecutive days -- the fastest growing caseload of any country in the world.

It recorded 85,687 new Covid-19 infections last Wednesday -- the world's highest single-day spike since the pandemic began -- surpassing the previous record of 77,255 cases, set by the United States on July 16.

India's infection rate has increased exponentially in recent weeks. It took almost six months for the country to record 1 million cases, another three weeks to hit 2 million, and only 16 more days to hit 3 million.

At this rate, India's total number of cases, now at over 3.6 million, is on track to outnumber that of Brazil to become the second highest in the world, behind the US.

Read the full story here:

4 hr 29 min ago

One shot of coronavirus vaccine likely won't be enough

From CNN's John Bonifield, Elizabeth Cohen and Dana Vigue

When a coronavirus vaccine comes on the market, people will likely need two doses, not just one -- and that could cause real problems.

Some of the potential problems are logistical. Difficulties procuring test kits and protective gear throughout the pandemic point to supply chain issues that could also plague the distribution of double doses of vaccines for an entire country.

Other potential concerns are more human. Convincing people to show up to get a vaccine not once, but twice, could be a formidable undertaking.

"There's no question that this is going to be the most complicated, largest vaccination program in human history, and that's going to take a level of effort, a level of sophistication, that we've never tried before," said Dr. Kelly Moore, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University.

Read the full story here:

