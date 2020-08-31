Birx is hopeful for a vaccine, but convinced community spread can be stopped right now

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the US Department of Education on July 8, in Washington DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that while she is hopeful for a vaccine, she is also convinced that community spread can be stopped right now.

Speaking at a media event in Minnesota Sunday, Birx said that people shouldn’t wait for a vaccine to do the right thing.

Do the right thing today,” she said. “Because if we do the right thing today, we go into the fall with much fewer cases.”

Birx also said that she is hopeful that when the data becomes available and the American people can see that a vaccine is safe and effective, that they will want to get vaccinated.

Right now, we gain freedom through wearing our masks and socially distancing. With a vaccine, it’s a very different potential interaction for all of us,” she said.

“Yes, I’m hopeful for a vaccine,” she said. “But I’m also very convinced right now that we can stop community spread by wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding crowds.”

Birx pointed out that crowds are not just things like large concerts, but also backyard barbecues with 25 people who aren’t wearing masks.