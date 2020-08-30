World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 12:13 a.m. ET, August 30, 2020
1 min ago

US venue tied to a Covid-19 outbreak says it made "an error" in interpreting social distancing rules

From CNN’s Anna Sturla

Big Moose Inn
Big Moose Inn Facebook

A venue in Millinocket, Maine, that is tied to a Covid-19 large outbreak says it made an error when interpreting the US state’s rules on social distancing.

At least 87 people who attend a wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn have since tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We understood that there could be no more than 50 persons in our largest room. We did make an error in the interpretation of that rule. Our interpretation was that we could take a wedding party of more than 50 persons, and split them between two rooms as long as it didn’t exceed our total capacity or a specific room’s capacity,” the venue said in a statement. “The state -- perhaps, rightfully so -- assumes that individuals from a larger group would ignore the room restrictions, and take the opportunity to co-mingle. Our interpretation of the rule put the Big Moose Inn in violation of the gathering of people over the maximum number allowed by Maine DECD guidelines.”

The Big Moose in said that it screened all wedding guests prior to entering. Once it was made aware of the outbreak, the venue began taking precautions to protect its staff, requiring them to be tested or undergo self-quarantine. None of the servers working that evening have tested positive.

"While we cannot be sure the virus was fully spread at our facility, we know that there are things that we can be doing better," the statement read.

28 min ago

This great-grandmother beat coronavirus after 5 months of care

From CNN's Anna Sturla

Marie Delus had not touched her mother since she took her to a New York City emergency room in March.

But after more than five months in hospital and a nursing home, Delus' mother, Marie Jean-Pierre, was released on Saturday, her family told CNN.

Jean-Pierre, 73, was admitted to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn on March 21 with a low-grade fever and difficulty breathing. After testing positive for coronavirus, she was intubated and later placed on a ventilator, according to her daughter. At some point, she received a tracheotomy.

"She was fighting every step of the way. She was fighting the doctors, she was fighting the nurses," Marie Delus said. "She didn't want to be on the ventilator."

Jean-Pierre, Delus and other family members had traveled to Spain in early March on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, returning on March 11. Multiple people who went on the trip became ill, with five becoming "very sick," Delus said.

Jean-Pierre was "out of it," remembering little of almost three months in the hospital, she told CNN. She was transferred to Brooklyn's Saints Joachim and Anne Nursing and Rehab Center, where she had to relearn how to walk and talk, and was unable to see her family, except from behind glass, Jean-Pierre said.

Read more:

Great-grandmother beats coronavirus after five months in hospital and rehab
1 min ago

Costa Rica's government requests $1.75 billion in financing from International Monetary Fund

From CNN’s Sharif Paget

The International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington, D.C. Graeme Sloan/Sipa via AP Images

In a letter dated Saturday to the International Monetary Fund, Costa Rica's government formally requested financial assistance for roughly $1.75 billion to "support our ongoing efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic."

"We are writing to request, on behalf of the Republic of Costa Rica, follow-up financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund in the form of a three-year arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility, with access at 335 percent of quota (about USD 1.75 billion)," wrote Rodrigo Cubero, the president of the country's central bank, and Elian Villegas, minister of finance.

The letter cites the "combined impact of the global shock and domestic containment measures" as factors in their decision to request the funding, and goes on to state that the country’s "Central Bank now projects GDP to decline by 5 percent this year."

1 min ago

More than 700,000 positive coronavirus cases identified in California 

From CNN's Hollie Silverman 

Mend Urgent Care workers perform drive-up COVID-19 testing on August 24, in Burbank, California.
Mend Urgent Care workers perform drive-up COVID-19 testing on August 24, in Burbank, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

More than 700,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state of California as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.

A total of 701,399 people have tested positive and 12,865 people have died in California, according to JHU. 

The state identified 4,014 new cases on Saturday.