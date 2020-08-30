US venue tied to a Covid-19 outbreak says it made "an error" in interpreting social distancing rules

Big Moose Inn Facebook

A venue in Millinocket, Maine, that is tied to a Covid-19 large outbreak says it made an error when interpreting the US state’s rules on social distancing.

At least 87 people who attend a wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn have since tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We understood that there could be no more than 50 persons in our largest room. We did make an error in the interpretation of that rule. Our interpretation was that we could take a wedding party of more than 50 persons, and split them between two rooms as long as it didn’t exceed our total capacity or a specific room’s capacity,” the venue said in a statement. “The state -- perhaps, rightfully so -- assumes that individuals from a larger group would ignore the room restrictions, and take the opportunity to co-mingle. Our interpretation of the rule put the Big Moose Inn in violation of the gathering of people over the maximum number allowed by Maine DECD guidelines.”

The Big Moose in said that it screened all wedding guests prior to entering. Once it was made aware of the outbreak, the venue began taking precautions to protect its staff, requiring them to be tested or undergo self-quarantine. None of the servers working that evening have tested positive.

"While we cannot be sure the virus was fully spread at our facility, we know that there are things that we can be doing better," the statement read.