Florida reports more than 2,500 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths

Florida health officials reported 2,583 new Covid-19 cases and 14 additional resident deaths on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

This is the lowest daily death figure reported by the state since June 22 when 12 deaths were reported, CNN's tally showed.

The state has reported 614,753 positive cases among Florida residents and 621,586 total cases across the state, DOH data showed.

There are 11,119 Florida residents who have died from the virus, the DOH said.

One thing to note: These numbers were released by Florida’s public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project