The US has recorded more than 182,000 coronavirus-related deaths

There are at least 5,931,511 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 182,069 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

As of this afternoon, 17,570 new cases and 269 new deaths have been reported in the US since midnight.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.