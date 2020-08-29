The US has recorded more than 182,000 coronavirus-related deaths

As of this afternoon, 17,570 new cases and 269 new deaths have been reported in the US since midnight.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
2 hr 1 min ago
Iraq records more than 3,800 new coronavirus cases
From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Aqeel Najim
Iraq’s health ministry on Saturday reported 3,834 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The increase brings the total number to 227,446 in the country.
The health ministry also reported 77 coronavirus-related deaths. That brings the total number of deaths in Iraq to 6,891.
This news comes as the country prepares for a major religious commemoration this weekend known as Ashura.
The peak gathering for Ashura will be Saturday afternoon and will continue until Sunday afternoon local time. It's considered the holiest day on the Shia Muslim calendar.
Iraqi officials and religious figures have been warning citizens to avoid all gatherings during the event. Each year, hundreds of thousands converge on Karbala, about 62 miles south of Baghdad, to visit the Imam Hussein holy shrine. Ashura is the anniversary of the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed.
2 hr 22 min ago
Florida's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 11,000
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Florida health officials reported 3,197 new Covid-19 cases and 148 additional resident deaths on Saturday, according to the state's health department.
This is the fifth day in a row that the number of deaths related to Covid-19 have declined from 183 reported on Monday, CNN's tally showed.
The state has reported 612,206 positive cases among Florida residents and 619,003 total cases across the state, according to data from the department.
The Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 11,105 Florida residents, according to the data.
Note: These numbers were released by Florida’s public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Projec
2 hr 49 min ago
Berlin police halt march protesting against government's Covid-19 response
From CNN's Fred Pleitgen
Berlin police have ordered a halt to a march protesting the German government’s Covid-19 response due to non-compliance with social distancing guidelines.
“Unfortunately, we have no other option: We approached the leader of the demonstration and informed him that his meeting would be dissolved by the police,” Berlin police tweeted.
Around 3,000 police officers have been deployed to monitor the march that is headed to Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg gate where up to 20,000 people are expected to gather.
“All previous measures have not led to compliance with the requirements,” police added, specifically “non-compliance with the distance regulations according to the Infection Protection Act, despite constant requests by the meeting management & our colleagues.”
6 hr 7 min ago
Coronavirus outbreaks identified among several hundred students at Kansas State University
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
Coronavirus outbreaks have been identified among several hundred students at Kansas State University.
The students at four sororities have been told to quarantine for 14 days from the day the outbreak was declared. Alpha Delta Pi and Alpha Xi Delta have six cases each, while Chi Omega and Kappa Delta have five cases apiece, the Riley County Health Department said Friday.
At Kansas State, event permits associated with fraternity and sorority organizations through September 10 have been canceled or revoked.
At the university’s main campus, 364 students are in quarantine, and 167 students are in isolation, the school said in a news release, noting an increase of 149 in quarantine and 49 in isolation since last week. The entire student population reports a 3.82% positivity rate, the release states.
In Brazil's Javari Valley, isolated communities fear Covid-19 "catastrophe"
From CNN's Fernanda Wenzel, Rodrigo Pedroso, Marcia Reverdosa and Eduardo Duwe
Remote indigenous communities in Brazil, who have little or no contact with the outside world, are facing a grave threat from Covid-19 -- and advocates accuse the government of failing to protect these vulnerable groups.
The virus has already killed a member of the Marubo and a member of the Tikuna indigenous people living in the remote Javari Valley, and more than 450 people have been infected, according to the Brazilian government.
"The situation in the Javari Valley is critical," said Douglas Rodrigues, a physician who has worked with recently contacted indigenous groups over the past 40 years. "We are preparing for a catastrophe," he told CNN.
Overall, some 800,000 indigenous people live in villages throughout Brazil. The largest concentration of isolated communities is based in the Javari Valley, a region the size of Austria, located in southwest Amazonas state, near the border with Peru.
In March, when the coronavirus was first reported in Brazil, a government agency overseeing indigenous affairs said it would bar entry to the Valley so that outsiders couldn't spread the virus.
Ukraine reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases as lockdown is extended to end of October
From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll
Ukraine registered a record 2,481 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, its government announced on Saturday citing the country's Center for Public Health Statistics.
The increase comes as a temporary ban on foreign visitors to Ukraine came into effect on Saturday. It will last until midnight on September 28. Some travelers are exempt from the ban, including foreign nationals residing in Ukraine, those in transit and diplomats.
Earlier this week, the government extended the flexible lockdown measures currently in place until the end of October.
The numbers: The country has so far reported a total of 116,978 infections and 2,492 deaths from the virus. The highest case numbers have been recorded in Lviv region and the capital Kiev.
7 hr 21 min ago
Pakistan's ministry of health says country recorded lowest death toll since March
From CNN’s Sophia Saifi in Islamabad
Pakistan recorded just one death from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to numbers released by its Ministry of Health. This is Pakistan’s lowest death toll since March.
The country recorded 319 infections in the past day. The total number of confirmed cases currently stands at 295,372. Pakistan’s total recorded death toll from Covid-19 is 6,284.
Reopening the nation: Pakistan’s government earlier this month announced it was reopening tourist hotspots, restaurants, salons, and cinemas after a continued drop in coronavirus infections in the country.
Asad Umar, Pakistan’s planning minister said at the time that the outbreak had been controlled "due to the effective strategy of government institutions.”
Umar also confirmed that educational institutions and marriage halls would be opened on September 15 and restrictions on already operational trains and airlines would be lifted in October.
6 hr 41 min ago
3,000 police on Berlin's streets for mass protest against German response to coronavirus
From CNN’s Fred Pleitgen and Nadine Schmidt
About 3,000 police officers have been deployed on the streets of Berlin ahead of a mass protest against the German government’s response to the coronavirus that is expected to attract 20,000 people.
Berlin police tweeted on their official account:
“We currently have 3,000 colleagues deployed because of various events. We are getting a lot of support from other states and the federal police. Please maintain distance and stay safe.”
Earlier this week, Berlin’s state government announced that it would prohibit the demonstration from taking place, citing potential violations of the government’s coronavirus regulations.
But the ban was lifted on Friday following an urgent ruling by the Berlin Administrative Court on Friday.
“The assembly against the coronavirus policy of the federal and state governments planned for August 29, 2020 by the initiative Lateral Thinking 711 can take place after an urgent ruling,” the court said in a statement.
According to the court’s statement, police anticipate more than 20,000 people will attend on Saturday.