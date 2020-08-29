World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Emma Reynolds, Fernando Alfonso III and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 5:48 PM ET, Sat August 29, 2020
1 hr 6 min ago

President Trump's staff tried to keep roundtable participants at a distance during a briefing

From CNN's Jason Hoffman and Jeremy Diamond

President Donald Trump's staff attempt to keep roundtable participants at a distance as a precaution at the end of a briefing on Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Saturday, August 29.
President Donald Trump’s staff attempted to keep roundtable participants at a distance as a precaution at the end of a briefing on Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

After the event wrapped, Trump called some of the participants up to him so he could sign something for them.

While some people were masked, others were not. John McEntee, director of the Presidential Personnel Office, along with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and the President's Secret Service detail jumped in to make sure that everyone was keeping their distance from Trump.

As the roundtable attendees approached Trump, McEntee got in the middle and said, "We got to just keep a little…" with his hand outstretched to keep a buffer between the attendees and the President. Meadows was then heard saying, "Guys, if you will, try to just keep your distance."

A third, unidentified voice could be heard asking someone to put their mask on.

While Trump seemed to be fine with inviting these people up to be close to him, his staff were clearly uncomfortable with having the President too close to anyone else, whether they were wearing a mask or not.

CNN has asked the pool traveling with the President to inquire as to whether the roundtable attendees were tested before Trump arrived.

1 hr 41 min ago

Illinois has recorded more than 8,000 total coronavirus-related deaths

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

There are more than 8,000 people who have died from Covid-19 in the state of Illinois as of Saturday, according to a tweet from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we've now lost 8,000 lives to Covid-19," the governor tweeted. "As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let's do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts." 

A total of 231,363 people have tested positive in the state and 8,008 people have died from Covid-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

2 hr 14 min ago

More than 100 new coronavirus deaths reported in Georgia

From CNN’s Natasha Chen

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 106 new coronavirus-related deaths statewide.

Georgia last reported more than 100 deaths on Tuesday, when the state also reported 106 total deaths.

Georgia's health department reported another 2,428 Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Overall, the state has 267,758 confirmed cases and 5,576 reported deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

3 hr 57 min ago

South Carolina reports more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

South Carolina health officials have reported 1,250 new Covid-19 cases and 42 additional confirmed deaths, according to tweets from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

This marks the first day since Aug. 14 that state officials reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day, according to SCDHEC. There were 1,015 cases reported on Aug. 14, state health data showed. 

SCDHEC reported a 16.7% positivity rate for tests conducted from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 115,661 and total deaths to 2,563, the department said. 

1 hr 17 min ago

More than 1,200 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at the University of Alabama

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

A statue outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on the campus of the University of Alabama on September 22, 2018.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

More than 1,200 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at the University of Alabama since the start of the pandemic, according to the University of Alabama System case dashboard.

Since August 25, the university has added 481 cases. So far, 1,201 Covid-19 cases have been reported at the school in total, according to its case dashboard.

Classes started on August 19, according to the school's academic calendar.

4 hr 35 min ago

The US has recorded more than 182,000 coronavirus-related deaths

From CNN's Hollie Silverman   

There are at least 5,931,511 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 182,069 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

As of this afternoon, 17,570 new cases and 269 new deaths have been reported in the US since midnight.    

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.   

5 hr 57 min ago

Iraq records more than 3,800 new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Aqeel Najim

Iraq’s health ministry on Saturday reported 3,834 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The increase brings the total number to 227,446 in the country.

The health ministry also reported 77 coronavirus-related deaths. That brings the total number of deaths in Iraq to 6,891.

This news comes as the country prepares for a major religious commemoration this weekend known as Ashura.

The peak gathering for Ashura will be Saturday afternoon and will continue until Sunday afternoon local time. It's considered the holiest day on the Shia Muslim calendar. 

Iraqi officials and religious figures have been warning citizens to avoid all gatherings during the event. Each year, hundreds of thousands converge on Karbala, about 62 miles south of Baghdad, to visit the Imam Hussein holy shrine. Ashura is the anniversary of the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed. 

6 hr 18 min ago

Florida's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 11,000

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

Florida health officials reported 3,197 new Covid-19 cases and 148 additional resident deaths on Saturday, according to the state's health department

This is the fifth day in a row that the number of deaths related to Covid-19 have declined from 183 reported on Monday, CNN's tally showed.  

The state has reported 612,206 positive cases among Florida residents and 619,003 total cases across the state, according to data from the department.      

The Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 11,105 Florida residents, according to the data.

Note: These numbers were released by Florida’s public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Projec

6 hr 45 min ago

Berlin police halt march protesting against government's Covid-19 response

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen

Roughly 20,000 people were expected at the protest in Berlin against the German government's handling of the pandemic.
Credit: Fred Pleitgen

Berlin police have ordered a halt to a march protesting the German government’s Covid-19 response due to non-compliance with social distancing guidelines.

“Unfortunately, we have no other option: We approached the leader of the demonstration and informed him that his meeting would be dissolved by the police,” Berlin police tweeted.

Around 3,000 police officers have been deployed to monitor the march that is headed to Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg gate where up to 20,000 people are expected to gather. 

“All previous measures have not led to compliance with the requirements,” police added, specifically “non-compliance with the distance regulations according to the Infection Protection Act, despite constant requests by the meeting management & our colleagues.”