More than 100 new coronavirus deaths reported in Georgia

South Carolina health officials have reported 1,250 new Covid-19 cases and 42 additional confirmed deaths, according to tweets from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

This marks the first day since Aug. 14 that state officials reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day, according to SCDHEC. There were 1,015 cases reported on Aug. 14, state health data showed.

SCDHEC reported a 16.7% positivity rate for tests conducted from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 115,661 and total deaths to 2,563, the department said.