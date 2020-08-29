Nearly 20% of recent coronavirus infections in South Korea are untraceable, KCDC says

A worker disinfects an alley to prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread on August 29, in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

There were 323 new coronavirus infections recorded in South Korea on Friday -- 308 of which were local transmissions, according to the nation’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

It comes as health authorities announced they have been unable to trace 19.4% of the country's total confirmed cases over the past two weeks, with epidemiological investigators still working to figure out the infection routes, KCDC Vice Director Kwon Joon-wook said.

So far, 1,018 confirmed cases have been linked to Seoul’s Sarang-jeil Church infection cluster, while another 307 are linked to anti-government rallies in Seoul on August 15, according to the KCDC.

The national tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at 19,400. South Korea's coronavirus death toll is 321.