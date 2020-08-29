More than 700,000 positive coronavirus cases identified in California 

A total of 701,399 people have tested positive and 12,865 people have died in California, according to JHU.
The state identified 4,014 new cases on Saturday.
1 hr 27 min ago
Brazil tops 120,000 deaths as it reports more than 40,000 new cases in a 24-hour period
From journalist Fernanda Wenzel in São Paulo
Brazil has confirmed 41,350new Covid-19 cases and 758deaths in the past 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported Saturday.
At least 120,262people have died in Brazil from coronavirus, according to the ministry’s data. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at 3.84 million.
São Paulo state reported 250 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 29,944 deaths, nearly a quarter of Brazil’s coronavirus-related deaths.
Brazil trails only the United States in terms of the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
2 hr 6 min ago
17 students disciplined for violating Covid-19 policies at Rhode Island college
From CNN’s Evan Simko-Bednarski
Providence College has placed 17 students on "interim suspension" for violations of the school's Covid-19 policies, college spokesman Steven Maurano told CNN Saturday. Maurano said he did not know the specifics of what the students did to merit the discipline.
"'Interim suspension' means that these students are not allowed on campus until their disciplinary hearing," Maurano said, adding that most hearings take place within 72 hours. "During their suspension, they cannot attend classes in person or participate in any campus activities."
Classes at the college in Providence, Rhode Island, are scheduled to begin Monday.
Violations of the school's pandemic measures "will not be tolerated," the Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard, the college's president, said in an open letter to the college community on Friday.
I am deeply disappointed by the selfish behavior of these students who defiantly chose to ignore our Covid-19 Code of Conduct," Sicard wrote. "This disregard for clearly defined protocols jeopardized the health and safety of others in our campus community."
"While I find no joy in having to endorse such strong sanctions, I know they are necessary if we are going to have a successful fall semester," he wrote.
3 hr 34 min ago
President Trump's staff tried to keep roundtable participants at a distance during a briefing
From CNN's Jason Hoffman and Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump’s staff attempted to keep roundtable participants at a distance as a precaution at the end of a briefing on Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
After the event wrapped, Trump called some of the participants up to him so he could sign something for them.
While some people were masked, others were not. John McEntee, director of the Presidential Personnel Office, along with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and the President's Secret Service detail jumped in to make sure that everyone was keeping their distance from Trump.
As the roundtable attendees approached Trump, McEntee got in the middle and said, "We got to just keep a little…" with his hand outstretched to keep a buffer between the attendees and the President. Meadows was then heard saying, "Guys, if you will, try to just keep your distance."
A third, unidentified voice could be heard asking someone to put their mask on.
While Trump seemed to be fine with inviting these people up to be close to him, his staff were clearly uncomfortable with having the President too close to anyone else, whether they were wearing a mask or not.
CNN has asked the pool traveling with the President to inquire as to whether the roundtable attendees were tested before Trump arrived.
4 hr 9 min ago
Illinois has recorded more than 8,000 total coronavirus-related deaths
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
There are more than 8,000 people who have died from Covid-19 in the state of Illinois as of Saturday, according to a tweet from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
"Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we've now lost 8,000 lives to Covid-19," the governor tweeted. "As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let's do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts."
More than 100 new coronavirus deaths reported in Georgia
From CNN’s Natasha Chen
The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 106 new coronavirus-related deaths statewide.
Georgia last reported more than 100 deaths on Tuesday, when the state also reported 106 total deaths.
Georgia's health department reported another 2,428 Covid-19 cases on Saturday.
Overall, the state has 267,758 confirmed cases and 5,576 reported deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
6 hr 25 min ago
South Carolina reports more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
South Carolina health officials have reported 1,250 new Covid-19 cases and 42 additional confirmed deaths, according to tweets from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).
This marks the first day since Aug. 14 that state officials reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day, according to SCDHEC. There were 1,015 cases reported on Aug. 14, state health data showed.
SCDHEC reported a 16.7% positivity rate for tests conducted from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29.
The total number of cases in the state stands at 115,661 and total deaths to 2,563, the department said.
3 hr 45 min ago
More than 1,200 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at the University of Alabama
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
More than 1,200 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at the University of Alabama since the start of the pandemic, according to the University of Alabama System case dashboard.
Since August 25, the university has added 481 cases. So far, 1,201 Covid-19 cases have been reported at the school in total, according to its case dashboard.