More than 1,200 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at the University of Alabama since the start of the pandemic, according to the University of Alabama System case dashboard.

Since Aug. 25, the university has added 481 cases. So far, 1,201 Covid-19 cases have been reported at the school in total, according to its case dashboard.

Classes started on Aug. 19, according to the school's academic calendar.