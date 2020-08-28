World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Adam Renton and Steve George, CNN

Updated 4:14 a.m. ET, August 28, 2020
1 min ago

Hong Kong prepares to start mass voluntary Covid-19 testing drive

From journalist Vanessa Yung in Hong Kong

The voluntary mass testing of citizens for coronavirus in Hong Kong will begin on September 1, the city's top official said on Friday.

Tests will be free of charge for residents of the city, home to around 7.5 million people, which has been grappling in recent weeks with a third wave of Covid-19 infections, said Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Any Hong Kong resident with no symptoms, except children under the age of 6 and people with bad throat or nasal conditions, can join the testing program, Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said. The testing will last for seven days, after which the government will review the program and announce whether to extend it for another week.

“We believe that the testing can find out the hidden patients and give them treatment,” Lam said. “Hong Kong will be much better equipped to deal with the possible next virus wave now.”

Community testing centers will be set up across 18 city districts to collect samples, Nip explained. Residents will have to register online before getting tested.

Lam added that China’s central government helped in launching the mass testing program, providing extra laboratories and staff.

Hong Kong confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases identified in the city to 4,631.

5 min ago

South Korea imposes tougher Covid-19 restrictions in Seoul

From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul

People walk through the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, on August 27.
People walk through the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, on August 27. Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

South Korea tightened its coronavirus restrictions in the greater Seoul metropolitan area on Friday in an effort to curb a resurgence of the epidemic.

Starting from August 30, franchise cafes will be able to provide takeout service only, while restaurants and bakeries must stop eat-in service in between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said in a briefing on Friday. 

Gyms and indoor sporting facilities will be shuttered, according to Park. The measure will be effective from August 30 until September 6.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the second-highest level of social distancing measures will be maintained in greater Seoul for one more week.

Under these measures, now due to expire September 6, indoor gatherings are limited to 50 and outdoor gatherings to 100. 

The latest outbreak in the country has been linked to churches in Seoul and the neighboring provinces. Members of religious groups have been criticized for withholding key information and obstructing public health authorities in their fight against the pandemic.

Chung said enacting the highest social distancing level 3 measures would be a last resort for the country, considering the strong impact that would have on society.

Latest numbers: South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 371 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 359 of which were locally transmitted.

Among the new cases, 145 are from Seoul, 112 from its surrounding Gyeonggi province and 27 from nearby Incheon City.

South Korea has recorded a total of 19,077 Covid-19 cases, including 316 deaths, according to the KCDC.

This post has been updated to reflect that the new measures apply to the greater Seoul metropolitan area.

34 min ago

Tokyo surpasses 20,000 Covid-19 cases

From journalist Kaori Enjoji in Tokyo

Tokyo's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 20,000 on Thursday after the Japanese capital recorded a further 250 infections, according to the metropolitan government.

In response, the local government said Thursday that it would extend an appeal to restaurants serving alcohol and bars to voluntarily shorten their hours until September 15. The request to close by 10 p.m. was set to end August 31.

The government will pay a cash handout of 150,000 yen ($1,410) to businesses that comply, according to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Growing caseload: The new Tokyo cases were among 872 new infections and 12 virus-related deaths recorded nationwide on Thursday, according to Japan's Health Ministry.

That takes the nationwide total to 66,285 confirmed cases, including 1,251 fatalities.

19 min ago

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign for health reasons: NHK

From CNN's Kaori Enjoji in Tokyo

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a face mask arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on August 28.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a face mask arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on August 28.  Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to resign due to health issues, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, citing sources close to Abe.

A government aide told CNN he heard that Abe has conveyed his desire to resign. Abe had been expected to hold a news conference later on Friday to update on the coronavirus situation in Japan.

On Monday morning, Abe visited Keio University Hospital in Tokyo for what was his second hospital visit in a week. Abe suffers from colitis, a non-curable inflammatory bowel disease, which forced him to resign during his first stint as the country's leader from 2006 to 2007. He became Prime Minister again in 2012.

Abe is Japan's longest-serving head of government in terms of consecutive days in office.

Coronavirus criticism: Japan has recorded more than 66,000 Covid-19 cases, and has struggled to get the pandemic under control despite being among the very first countries to be hit by the virus. Throughout the summer, as the rest of East Asia has moved to control the pace of infections, Japan's outbreak has spiked, with more than half of all cases being recorded since July.

Many people have expressed dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the virus, from a slow initial response and refusal to acknowledge the crisis, which many saw as linked to a desire to avoid canceling or postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (since pushed to next year), to the ongoing failure to take sufficient action to rein in cases.

1 hr 57 min ago

Iran reports nearly 2,200 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Hande Atay Alam in Atlanta

Iran's Health Ministry reported 2,190 new coronavirus cases and 117 new deaths on Thursday, according to state-run news agency IRNA.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the total number of confirmed cases in the country had reached 367,796, including 21,137 deaths, IRNA reported. 

Lari said 3,822 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units. 

Iran, the original epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East, has recorded more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other country in the region.

2 hr 55 min ago

US records nearly 46,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Joe Sutton in Atlanta

A further 45,966 new coronavirus cases and 1,116 virus-related fatalities were recorded in the United States on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That brings the nationwide total to at least 5,867,785 confirmed Covid-19 infections, including 180,824 deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

3 hr 34 min ago

Peru seeks to explain high Covid-19 death rate 

From CNN's Tim Lister

Peru's high coronavirus death rate -- the second highest in the world according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- is due to the country's transparency with the statistics, a senior Peruvian official said. 

Peru has recorded 88 deaths per 100,000 citizens, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center, marginally ahead of Belgium and behind only the microstate of San Marino in northern Italy.

"I do not know of another country that during the pandemic is making such transparency of the number of deaths, by including the number of deaths suspected of Covid to the number of Covid deaths," said Walter Martos, President of Peru's Council of Ministers.

Martos said a study is underway into people who had died and been diagnosed with coronavirus "even when they may have died from other causes or other diseases."

As of Wednesday, the Peruvian Ministry of Health had confirmed a total of 613,378 coronavirus cases, including 28,124 deaths.

4 hr 12 min ago

Brazil's finances are "going to sink" if Covid-19 emergency aid continues in current form, President says

From journalist Marcia Reverdosa in Sao Paulo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said the country's public finances are "going to sink" should the government scheme providing emergency coronavirus stipends to the country's poor continue in its current form.

During his weekly Facebook live webcast, Bolsonaro spoke about the talks he is having with Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes about the country's growing fiscal deficit.

"I tried to talk to Paulo Guedes. I can't keep giving the 600 reais (per month) but I said that 200 reais is too little too. 600 reais is not enough for who receives it, but it is a lot for those who pay," Bolsonaro said.

Brazil, Latin's America's largest economy, currently gives 600 reais ($107) per month to its poor as emergency payment due to the pandemic, a value agreed by Congress earlier this year, despite Bolsonaro wanting to give only give 200 reais a month.

"Some people criticize me ... but Brazil is accumulating a (huge) debt. (The government gives out) 50 billion reais a month. Do you know how much that is?" he said.

Bolsonaro said he has given the economy minister until Friday this week to come up with a new plan to provide the financial assistance.

Virus hotspot: Brazil has recorded more than 3.76 million Covid-19 cases, with a total of 118,649 deaths, according to the country's Health Ministry. Only the United States has recorded more coronavirus cases and deaths globally. 

5 hr 30 min ago

Latin America surpasses 7 million Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam in Atlanta

Cases of novel coronavirus in Latin America topped 7 million on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center and CNN calculations. 

The current number of known Covid-19 cases confirmed in the region is now 7,020,744.

Brazil has reported the highest number of infections in Latin America with 3,761,391. The country has identified the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world after the United States. 

Countries following Brazil with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Latin America are Peru, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

