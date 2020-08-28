Cases of novel coronavirus in Latin America topped 7 million on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center and CNN calculations.

The current number of known Covid-19 cases confirmed in the region is now 7,020,744.

Brazil has reported the highest number of infections in Latin America with 3,761,391. The country has identified the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world after the United States.

Countries following Brazil with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Latin America are Peru, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.

CNN is tracking worldwide coronavirus cases there: