Peru's high coronavirus death rate -- the second highest in the world according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- is due to the country's transparency with the statistics, a senior Peruvian official said.

Peru has recorded 88 deaths per 100,000 citizens, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center, marginally ahead of Belgium and behind only the microstate of San Marino in northern Italy.

"I do not know of another country that during the pandemic is making such transparency of the number of deaths, by including the number of deaths suspected of Covid to the number of Covid deaths," said Walter Martos, President of Peru's Council of Ministers.

Martos said a study is underway into people who had died and been diagnosed with coronavirus "even when they may have died from other causes or other diseases."

As of Wednesday, the Peruvian Ministry of Health had confirmed a total of 613,378 coronavirus cases, including 28,124 deaths.