White House official: "We're absolutely on track" with vaccine

Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said that the White House's Operation Warp Speed was "absolutely on track... if not a little ahead" in the race to have a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

"There are no guarantees in science but what Operation Warp Speed does is maximize the probability of having at least one vaccine," Mango said during a phone call with reporters on Friday.

"We’re very pleased where we are right now," Mango added. "We obviously have two of our six vaccine candidates that are in phase three clinical trials right now. ... We will have four vaccines in phase three clinical trials by the middle of next month."

Mango added that manufacturing is already underway for three vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has previously said he's "cautiously optimistic" the US could have safe and effective vaccine in late fall or early winter.