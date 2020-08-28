Italy sees jump in total Covid-19 cases

A man undergoes a swab test for coronavirus at a drive-through testing site of the Santa Maria della Pieta hospital in Rome on August 18. Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

Italy has seen a jump in total Covid-19 cases, with an increase of 1,462 cases, according to Italian Ministry of Health data released Friday.

The figure, which includes deaths and recoveries, is the highest daily increase since May 2, the ministry said. That brings Italy's total to 265,409 cases.

Fridays Covid-19 numbers indicate a growing trend in cases in Italy over the past 10 days.

Active positive cases have increased by 1,103 within the last day and currently stand at 23,035 active cases. Another nine people have died, bringing the death toll to 35,472, according to the ministry.

At the moment, 74 coronavirus patients are being treated in Italian intensive care units.