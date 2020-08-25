Brazilian government approves Doctors Without Borders medical assistance to Indigenous people
From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso in São Paulo
Brazil's federal government agency has approved the humanitarian non-profit Doctors Without Borders (MSF) to enter indigenous communities and assist with the coronavirus surge there.
The approval came Monday for select MSF teams to enter seven Terena people villages of the Aquidauana region, in the midwestern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, according to the official Brazilian gazette.
Some context: Last week, the indigenous association reported that the government didn’t give permission for the MSF teams to enter Terena's villages, where more than 6,000 people live, according to the organization.
The agency said that the plan presented by the organization needed to be evaluated in order to not interfere with their own work.
Covid has devastated Indigenous communities: By early August, more than 22,000 Brazilian indigenous people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and at least 631 had died from it, according to indigenous group APIB. But due to limited testing, the real toll could be higher.
The deaths included prominent indigenous leader Chief Aritana Yawalapiti of the Upper Xingu territory.
These indigenous communities are often far from hospitals, in areas which often lack basic infrastructure. Those who move to towns or cities can end up in precarious living conditions with few public services, increasing their vulnerability to health issues.
Japan's new daily cases fall below 500 for the first time in more than a month
From journalist Kaori Enjoji in Tokyo
Japan recorded 495 new Covid-19 cases nationwide on Monday -- the first time since July 20 that figure has dipped below 500, according to the country’s Health Ministry.
Of those cases, 95 were from the Tokyo metropolitan area -- the capital's lowest daily number since July 8.
Japan recorded 15 virus-related deaths on Monday.
The new figures raise the country's total to 63,833 cases and 1,209 related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Health Ministry.
Extended restrictions: Despite the slight decrease, the government announced on Monday that restrictions capping gatherings to 5,000 people will be extended through the end of September. They had previously been scheduled to expire on August 31.
“It is unclear whether the number of new positives will continue to decline. The burden on the medical care provision system continues," Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s minister in charge of the pandemic, said on Monday.
FDA commissioner defends authorization of convalescent plasma
From CNN’s Jason Hoffman and Maggie Fox
US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn denied again on Monday that his agency had been pressured to authorize the use of plasma from coronavirus survivors as a Covid-19 treatment, but apologized for how he characterized data used in the decision.
Some context: The White House announced the emergency authorization at a news briefing on Sunday, where President Donald Trump called the decision “historic.”
But Trump also suggested he pressured the agency. "I think there might have been a holdup, but we broke the logjam over the last week, to be honest," Trump said at the briefing.
FDA's response: Hahn told CNN Sunday he had not been pressured. In a series of tweets Monday, he repeated that assertion.
“Media coverage of FDA’s decision to issue emergency authorization for convalescent plasma has questioned whether this was a politically motivated decision. The decision was made by FDA career scientists based on data submitted a few weeks ago,” Hahn tweeted.
“They had confidence that convalescent plasma has potential to benefit many sick patients and the safety profile is well defined," he added. "The decision was based on significant data from the Mayo Clinic and other reliable sources plus a century of experience with convalescent plasma."
“We at FDA do not permit politics to enter into our scientific decisions. This happens to be a political season but FDA will remain data driven. On behalf of FDA‘s 18,000 career employees, I want to reassure the American public about this commitment. The convalescent plasma decision was made entirely by FDA scientists.”
But Hahn apologized for how he presented the data. He had previously said that the Mayo Clinic data showed use of convalescent plasma reduced the risk of death by 35%, and said that meant if 100 people got coronavirus, 35 would survive because of the treatment.
But this was inaccurate; the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that 8.7% of patients who were treated within three days of diagnosis died, compared to 11.9% of patients who were treated four days or more after their diagnosis -- a difference of about 37%.
Those treated with plasma containing the highest levels of antibodies had a 35% lower risk of dying within a week compared to those treated with less-rich plasma. The study did not show the use of plasma reduced the overall death rate by 35%.
“I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified. What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction,” Hahn acknowledged.
Colombia joins a clinical study alongside US and Belgium to develop a coronavirus vaccine
From CNN's Stefano Pozzebon in Bogota, Colombia
Colombia announced Monday it is joining a clinical study to develop a vaccine against coronavirus.
The study will be conducted by multinational pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson across Colombia, the United States, and Belgium, according to Health Minister Fernando Ruiz.
About 60,000 volunteers between 18 and 60 years old in these three countries will take part in the study, which will consist of a single dose of the vaccine candidate.
“We have been having conversations (with Johnson & Johnson) for weeks, and we are also speaking with other pharmaceuticals at this moment,” Ruiz said.
Earlier this month, Colombian President Ivan Duque announced the country would not reach out to Russia for a vaccine, opting instead to work with the World Health Organization to secure as many vaccine doses as possible.
Fauci warns against early authorization of a coronavirus vaccine
From CNN’s Jim Acosta
Any effort to authorize and distribute a coronavirus vaccine before it has been proven safe and effective in large trials could damage efforts to develop other vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Reuters Monday.
Two sources have told CNN that White House officials have raised the possibility of an early emergency use authorization of a vaccine -- before late-stage trials are finished. Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the US Department of Health and Human Services, denied that there was any effort to fast-track vaccine development for political purposes.
And Fauci said it would be a bad idea. “The one thing that you would not want to see with a vaccine is getting an EUA before you have a signal of efficacy,” Reuters quoted Fauci as saying. “One of the potential dangers if you prematurely let a vaccine out is that it would make it difficult, if not impossible, for the other vaccines to enroll people in their trial.”
Several vaccines are being tested in the US and companies are working to ramp up production while testing is going on, so that if a vaccine is proven safe and effective it could be distributed immediately.
“To me, it's absolutely paramount that you definitively show that a vaccine is safe and effective, both,” Fauci told Reuters. “We would hope that nothing interferes with the full demonstration that a vaccine is safe and effective.”
Mexico reports more than 3,500 new coronavirus cases
From journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City
Mexico’s Health Ministry reported 3,541 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number confirmed in the country to 563,705.
The ministry also reported 320 new fatalities, taking the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country to 60,800.
The US ambassador to Mexico warned on Monday against nonessential travel on the US-Mexico border. Nonessential travel between the US and its two closest neighbors -- Canada and Mexico -- has been blocked amid spikes in confirmed coronavirus cases in the US.
Ambassador Christopher Landau said on Twitter there were significant delays at some border crossings at the weekend for those attempting to enter the US from Mexico.
“The problem is that many (United States) citizens in the border region are apparently not taking these travel restrictions seriously, and are crossing the land border in both directions for NON-ESSENTIAL travel like shopping, eating out, and family visits. Such irresponsible behavior is exacerbating the health crisis. Remember, the land border is open to ESSENTIAL travel only,” Landau said.
Mexico has reported the seventh-highest number of coronavirus cases and third-highest number of deaths in the world. The US has identified more Covid-19 infections and deaths than any other country.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq set new records after Trump pushes plasma treatments
From CNN’s Anneken Tappe
Stocks rallied Monday after the Trump administration approved a potential Covid-19 treatment. Wall Street finished in the green, and both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite finished at all-time highs.
The S&P ended up 1%, finishing above 3,400 points for the first time. The Nasdaq closed 0.6% higher. Both indexes surpassed the record levels they reached on Friday.
The Dow closed 1.4%, or 378 points, higher.
Even though the index performed the best out of the three major benchmarks, it remains more than 4% below the all-time high it hit in February.
Hong Kong man "first case" documented of getting coronavirus twice, researchers say
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
A 33-year-old man living in Hong Kong had Covid-19 twice this year, according to preliminary research.
He had symptoms the first time around, but no obvious symptoms the second time, the team at the University of Hong Kong reported Monday.
The pre-print study -- which the University of Hong Kong said has been accepted for publication in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases -- found that the man's second case of Covid-19 occurred 142 days after the first.
During his first episode of illness, the patient had a cough, sore throat, fever and headache for three days, according to the study. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 26.
Then during his second episode, the patient was returning to Hong Kong from traveling in Spain via the United Kingdom, and he tested positive during his entry screening at the Hong Kong airport on August 15, the researchers said. The man was hospitalized again but remained asymptomatic.
"The patient got re-infected 4.5 months after the first infection. Therefore, it shows that for this patient, the immunity induced by the first infection is short lasting," Dr. Kelvin Kai-Wang To of the University of Hong Kong, who worked on the study, said in an email to CNN.