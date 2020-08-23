World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Highlights

DNC night 4

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Julia Hollingsworth and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 1:20 a.m. ET, August 23, 2020
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Fans crowd into an indoor concert in experiment on how to return to normality

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt and Amy Woodyatt

Pop singer Tim Bendzko performs during a large-scale experiment of the University Medicine Halle/Saale in the Arena Leipzig on August 22.
Pop singer Tim Bendzko performs during a large-scale experiment of the University Medicine Halle/Saale in the Arena Leipzig on August 22. Hendrik Schmidt/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered clubs, bars and concert halls around the world, music fans have been dreaming of the day they can once again visit a busy, sweaty venue to enjoy a gig with friends.

With infection rates rising in many European countries, this dream could be far off. But some music fans in Leipzig, Germany, have been given the chance to rock for a day in the name of science -- with the help of some glowing hand sanitizer and electronic trackers.

Researchers in the German city of Leipzig staged a 1,500-person experimental indoor concert on Saturday to better understand how Covid-19 spreads at big, busy events, and how to prevent it.

At the gig, which featured a live performance from musician Tim Bendzko, fans were given respiratory face masks, fluorescent hand gel and electronic "contact trackers" -- small transmitters that determine the contact rates and contact distances of the individual experiment participants.

Using data from the contact trackers, scientists from The University of Halle will monitor the number "critical contacts" had by each participant during specific times and locations, while the residue left by fluorescent hand gel will identify frequently touched surfaces.

Researchers hope to use the data to find ways to bring big events, including sports, back safely.

Professor Michael Gekle, the dean of the university's medical faculty and a professor of physiology, told CNN the experiment was being conducted to better prepare authorities on how to conduct events in the upcoming autumn and winter seasons.

"There is no zero risk if you want to have life. We want to give the politicians a tool in order to decide rationally whether to allow such an event or not. That means they have to have the tool to predict how many additional infected people such an event will produce," he said.

Read the full story here.

30 min ago

India tops 3M confirmed coronavirus cases 

From Rishabh Pratap and Vedika Sud in Delhi. 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday, August 22.
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday, August 22. Mahesh Kumar A./AP

India surpassed three million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, after the country reported 69,239 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has now recorded 3,044,940 cases and 56,706 deaths, with 912 new fatalities reported Sunday. 

It took India close to 6 months to reach 1 million confirmed cases of the virus, another 21 days to reach 2 million and just 16 more days to get to 3 million cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

The Ministry said 801,147 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests conducted nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic to 35,292,220.

India is the third hardest-hit nation in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases behind the United States and Brazil.

#Hotspots##

34 min ago

Biden says he would shut down US to stop coronavirus if scientists recommended it

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Thursday, August 20.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Thursday, August 20. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said, if elected, he would be willing to shut down the country again should there be a second wave of coronavirus in the US and scientists recommend the move to slow its spread.

"I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists," the former vice president told ABC News' David Muir during a joint interview with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris set to air in full Sunday night.

Biden said he would "be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives, because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus."

He called it the "fundamental flaw" of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 175,000 Americans

"In order to keep the country running and moving, and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus," Biden told ABC. "You have to deal with the virus."

Read more here.

35 min ago

Philippines reports almost 5,000 new coronavirus cases

The Philippines reported 4,933 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, according to the country’s Department of Health.

The Philippines has now recorded 187,249 cases, of which 69,362 are active, according to the Department of Health. The department also reported 26 new deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 2,966. 

Another 33,672 coronavirus tests were conducted on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the country to 2,276,622, according to the Department of Health.

1 hr 31 min ago

New Zealand reports one new locally transmitted case

From Isaac Yee in Hong Kong

New Zealand on Saturday reported three new coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday morning. 

Of the three new cases, only one was a locally transmitted infection found in the community, according to the Ministry of Health.

The locally transmitted case is epidemiologically linked to the cluster in Auckland as a household contact of a previously reported case. The remaining two cases were imported from overseas, according to the ministry.

The country has now recorded 1,324 cases, of which 114 are active. Nine of the active cases are being treated in hospital, six are in a stable condition and three are in intensive care.

On Saturday, New Zealand conducted 7,005 coronavirus tests bringing the total number of tests conducted nationwide to 692,481.

Read more about New Zealand's outbreak here.

1 hr 31 min ago

Japan reports nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases

From Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Isaac Yee in Hong Kong

Japan reported 986 new coronavirus cases nationwide on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 62,459, the country’s health ministry announced on Sunday morning. 

Seven deaths were reported across Japan on Saturday, raising the nationwide death toll to 1,189.

Of the 986 new cases, 256 were reported in Japan’s capital Tokyo, marking the third day in a row that the city has seen a daily increase of over 200 cases. Over 60% of the new cases in Tokyo were in their 20s and 30s, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. The capital now has 19,121 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

1 hr 31 min ago

President Trump to hold news conference on Sunday to discuss "major therapeutic breakthrough"

President Trump will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to discuss “a major therapeutic breakthrough” regarding coronoavirus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced.

She said Alex Azar, Secretary for US Health and Human Services, Stephan Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, would be in attendance.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump accused the US Food and Drug Administration of deliberately delaying coronavirus vaccine trials without providing any evidence.

"The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics," Trump tweeted, continuing to push his unfounded theory that there is a "deep state" embedded within the government bureaucracy working against his reelection.

He accused the agency of delaying a vaccine for the virus until after the fall election, tweeting: "Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!" Trump ended his tweet by tagging the Twitter account of Hahn, who he nominated last year to take up the role.

Hahn assured Americans earlier this month that the agency "will not cut corners" to approve a vaccine.

Read more here.