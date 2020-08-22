South Korea is extending Seoul's strict social distancing measures nationwide as the country battles a fresh coronavirus spike.

The announcement, by Health Minister Park Neung-hoo, comes as an outbreak linked to the Sarang-Jeil church continues to spread. The country recorded 332 new infections on Friday, with more than 75% of the 315 locally transmitted cases found in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

Seoul was placed under heightened social distancing measures on August 16. Clubs, karaoke bars and internet cafes were closed, and sports events could only be held without spectators. Indoor gatherings were limited to 50 people, while a maximum of 100 people were allowed to gather outdoors.

Park said those measures would be rolled out to the entire country -- although provinces with few cases could follow them as a recommendation rather than a mandate.

South Korea has reported a total of 17,002 cases, including 309 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.