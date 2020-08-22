From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane and Angus Watson in Sydney

A small but growing coronavirus cluster linked to a youth detention center in Brisbane, Australia has led to the reimposition of stricter measures on gatherings in southeast Queensland.

The Queensland government on Saturday linked six new cases to the Brisbane youth detention center, where a 77-year-old supervisor tested positive for the virus earlier this week. The facility now has seven confirmed cases -- all adult workers or their close relatives.

As a result of the cluster, gatherings in homes and outdoors are restricted to 10 people in areas of southeast Queensland.

Queensland has reported a total of 1,103 cases, including six deaths.

The state has shut its border with New South Wales in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. The state is also closed to travelers from Victoria, which has been battling a surge in infections since late June.

However, the number of new daily cases in Victoria has been falling over the past week. On Friday, it recorded 182 fresh infections and 13 deaths -- the second consecutive day with less than 200 new cases.

On Friday, the Victorian government said it would consider relaxing restrictions should daily cases drop to 50 or below.