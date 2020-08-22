An individual linked to Covid-19 outbreak at Maine wedding reception has died, hospital says

One of the individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 after a wedding reception in Millinocket, Maine has died, according to a statement from Robert Peterson, CEO of Millinocket Regional Hospital.

We are sorry to share that this patient passed away early (Friday) afternoon. Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family as they cope with this difficult loss," Peterson said.

CNN has previously reported that there have been at least 32 positive cases linked to the August 7 wedding. Peterson said all patients who tested positive have been contacted, given care instructions, and have been directed to quarantine.

"The hospital continues to have adequate capacity to manage this outbreak and adequate stock levels of personal protective equipment," Peterson said.