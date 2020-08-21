A medical worker in protective gear collects a nasal swab from an arrival passenger to test for Covid-19 at a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing site inside Narita Airport in Narita, Japan, on Sunday, July 19. Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

There have now been more than 60,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Japan, according to the country's Health Ministry, after 1,190 new infections were recorded on Thursday.

Japan has recorded at least 23,600 Covid-19 cases since August 1, more than a third of its nationwide total since the pandemic began.

However, Shigeru Omi, chairman of a government advisory panel on Covid-19, said at a symposium on Thursday that the local epidemic was increasingly being brought under control.

“The situation is likely to have peaked at the national level,” Omi said.

But his remarks contrasted with those made by the president of the Japan Infectious Diseases Association, Kazuhiro Tateda, who said earlier this week that Japan is in the midst of a second wave and warned that the strain on the healthcare system needed to be minimized.

"A third and fourth wave can be expected in the future," he said.

The national death toll currently stands at 1,168, after 11 more deaths from the virus were recorded Thursday, the Health Ministry said.