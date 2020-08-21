Arkansas governor responds to reports of largest number of Covid-19 deaths on record

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a press conference on August 19 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/AP

Arkansas is seeing an uptick in active cases of coronavirus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

The state is reporting an increase of 887 cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths within the past 24 hours, Hutchinson said during a news conference today.

“We have more work to do in Arkansas,” he said.

The governor said this is the largest number of deaths recorded since the pandemic began, and the fourth highest day of Covid-19 cases in the state, Hutchinson said.

The governor reminded residents that “we are not back to normal” and urged them to remain vigilant.

By the numbers: Arkansas has reported 55,652 total cases of coronavirus and 663 deaths since the pandemic started, according to Hutchinson.

To note: These numbers were released by the Arkansas Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.