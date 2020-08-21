All New Hampshire restaurants can go to 100% capacity for indoor dining, governor says

Paraguay will institute a social quarantine in the country’s capital Asunción and its central region on Monday due to the increase of Covid-19 cases in the country, Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni announced on Friday.

“We propose a social quarantine for the next two weeks. It is basically to restrict movement during these two weeks,” Mazzoleni said during a news conference.

The social quarantine will be accompanied with restricted movement for the population during the night, limited long distance transport during the weekends as well as a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Physical activities will only be allowed on an individual basis, according to the statement.

Mazzoleni said the measures were created to limit community activities where most of the transmission happens.

“The pandemic will continue, but we need to stop the speed of transmission and stabilize the number of cases,” Mazzoleni said.

As of Friday afternoon, the country reported a total of 11,817 Covid-19 cases and 170 deaths.

The latest numbers: The number of deaths from coronavirus in Paraguay has more than doubled in 10 days, according to figures released by the country's health ministry. The total number of cases has risen by nearly 25% during this same period.