A medical worker, wearing protective gear, take samples from a police officer during Covid-19 testing at a temporary test facility in Seoul, South Korea, on August 19. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korea reported 276 local and 12 imported Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said in a news briefing.

Most of the cases were detected in the capital Seoul and its surrounding areas.

It's the seventh consecutive day that South Korea has reported cases in the triple digits.

Church clusters: A South Korean religious group is at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak. As of 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, 630 people linked to the Sarang-jeil Church had tested positive, Kim said.

The Health Ministry had acquired an additional list of visitors to the church, but there are around 700 people whose contact information has not been confirmed or are avoiding being tested, Kim said.

Kim added that the ministry is cooperating with the police and telecommunication companies to acquire their contact information.

Protest outbreak: As of Wednesday noon, 53 people had tested positive in relation to a mass anti-government rally on August 15, which was banned by authorities. Among the infected from the protest were 33 people related to the Sarang-jeil Church, Kim said.

Since the first case related to the church was found on August 12, more than 1,600 Covid-19 cases have been reported in South Korea.