Public officials disinfect as a precaution against the coronavirus near the Sarang-jeil church in Seoul, South Korea on August 16. Park Dong-joo/Yonhap/AP

The South Korean capital Seoul will seek damages from the church at the center of its current Covid-19 outbreak, Acting Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup said today.

In a briefing, Seo said the city government is reviewing the legal basis for the civil suit against the Sarang-jeil church and its Reverend, Jun Kwang-hoon.

Seo alleged that Jun and his church had wasted the city’s administrative resources and budget and complicated contact tracing efforts by "avoidance, falsehood, and noncompliance during the testing and epidemiological investigation."

Church cluster: On Monday, Seoul reported a cluster of cases related to the church in the city. A total of 568 people linked to the Sarang-jeil church have since tested positive for the virus, authorities said.

Tuesday saw 283 local and 14 imported cases in South Korea, marking the country's sixth consecutive day of triple-digit new cases.

Some 89% of the new cases were found in the Seoul metropolitan area, according to Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip.

“If Seoul’s disease prevention net falls, the nation’s prevention net falls too,” Seo said.

Church's denial: At a news conference Monday, Sarang-jeil church's legal team denied the allegations of wrongdoing levied against the church and Rev. Jun. The church's representatives said that they had fully cooperated with the authorities and said they would be suing the government for defamation.