The Appalachian State University logo on the goalpost during a game on October 19, 2019. Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A coronavirus cluster has been identified at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, with links to the university’s football team, according to a news release from the school and the Appalachian District Health Department.

So far, seven students and four staff have tested positive and remain active cases, the release said.

The state defines a cluster as at least five positive cases within 14 days of each other, and with epidemiological links between them.

The 11 people identified in the campus cluster have been instructed to self-isolate, and their close contacts have been told to quarantine. The university's athletics department has suspended practice after consulting with the health department.