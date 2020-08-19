Louisiana governor issues emergency order for November's election over Covid-19 concerns

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 28. Travis Spradling/The Advocate/Pool/AP

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order declaring that an emergency exists for Louisiana’s November election because of Covid-19, according to a release from his office.

"I do not believe the Secretary of State’s current plan goes far enough, because it does not take into account the seriousness of this global pandemic and the health and safety of the voters," said the release.

According to Edwards, Secretary Kyle Ardoin's plan "does not provide for absentee mail-in voting options for people who are at high risk" for coronavirus.

"Simply put: voting should not be a super spreader event," said Edwards.

The emergency order signed Tuesday "allows the state to move forward with emergency plans to support the election," according to the release.

CNN has reached out to Ardoin's office but has not heard back.