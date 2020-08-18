New Zealand confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted. Twelve of the cases were linked to existing coronavirus patients, and the 13th case remains under investigation -- though it's believed to be connected to the same cluster as the others.

That brings the country's total number of coronavirus infections to 1,293. Of these, 90 are active.

Racing to contain a new outbreak: The fresh outbreak of cases emerged last week, ending New Zealand's enviable run of more than 100 days without any locally transmitted infections. The new cluster has prompted New Zealand to extend a lockdown on its most populous city, Auckland, as authorities scramble to trace the source of the outbreak.

Since authorities began conducting contact tracing last Tuesday, they have identified 1,880 close contacts, most of whom are now self-isolating and have either been tested or are waiting for a test.

New Zealand has processed more than 100,000 tests in the past five days alone, Minister of Health Chris Hipkins said today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that the country’s election would be delayed by four weeks, to October 17, due to concern over the spread of coronavirus.