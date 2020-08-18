World
1 min ago

Japan reports more than 640 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Junko Ogura

People cross a road on August 17, in Tokyo, Japan. Carl Court/Getty Images
People cross a road on August 17, in Tokyo, Japan. Carl Court/Getty Images

Japan's Health Ministry announced 642 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths on Monday.

That's the highest daily rise in fatalities since the country lifted its state of emergency on May 25.

Of Monday's new cases, 161 were from the capital Tokyo -- the first time in six days the city has recorded fewer than 200 daily infections.

The new figures raise the national total to 57,397 cases and 1,128 deaths. Of the active cases, 243 patients are critically ill, according to the Health Ministry.

43 min ago

New Zealand confirms 13 new Covid-19 cases as authorities race to investigate clusters

From CNN's Sol Han

New Zealand confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted. Twelve of the cases were linked to existing coronavirus patients, and the 13th case remains under investigation -- though it's believed to be connected to the same cluster as the others.

That brings the country's total number of coronavirus infections to 1,293. Of these, 90 are active.

Racing to contain a new outbreak: The fresh outbreak of cases emerged last week, ending New Zealand's enviable run of more than 100 days without any locally transmitted infections. The new cluster has prompted New Zealand to extend a lockdown on its most populous city, Auckland, as authorities scramble to trace the source of the outbreak.

Since authorities began conducting contact tracing last Tuesday, they have identified 1,880 close contacts, most of whom are now self-isolating and have either been tested or are waiting for a test.

New Zealand has processed more than 100,000 tests in the past five days alone, Minister of Health Chris Hipkins said today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that the country’s election would be delayed by four weeks, to October 17, due to concern over the spread of coronavirus.

1 hr 22 min ago

Thousands protest in Argentina over government's response to coronavirus and failing economy

From CNN's Hugo Correa in Buenos Aires

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Argentina on Monday to protest against the government of President Alberto Fernandez. 

At least 25,000 people marched in the capital Buenos Aires, according to the local police department. The demonstrators are protesting the government's handling of Covid-19 and the country's economic crisis, as well as a judicial reform bill launched by Fernandez.

Protests were also reported in other Argentinian cities, including Cordoba, Mar del Plata and Rosario. 

As of Monday, Argentina’s Health Ministry had reported a total of 299,126 coronavirus cases, including 5,814 deaths.

On Friday, Fernandez announced quarantine measures will remain in place across the country until the end of the month. 

1 hr 49 min ago

Mexico reports more than 3,500 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Karol Suarez in Mexico City

Mexico recorded 3,571 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of infections confirmed in the country to 525,733.

The Mexican Health Ministry also recorded 266 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 57,023.

Only the United States and Brazil have recorded more coronavirus deaths than Mexico, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

1 hr 49 min ago

Birx says she wishes America's shutdown looked like Italy's

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks to the press on August 15, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Chris Ochsner/The Kansas City Star via AP
Dr. Deborah Birx speaks to the press on August 15, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Chris Ochsner/The Kansas City Star via AP

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said Monday that she wished the United States had adopted a total lockdown similar to the one enforced in Italy.

“I wish that when we went into lockdown, we looked like Italy. When Italy locked down, I mean, people weren't allowed out of their houses,” she said. “Americans don't react well to that kind of prohibition.”

In a roundtable discussion hosted by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Birx said she has learned what Americans are willing to do to combat the virus, and that we must meet people where they are.

She explained how the strategy worked for Arizona, where people were still able to go to malls and restaurants at reduced capacity, but gyms and bars were closed, mask mandates were implemented and gatherings of more than 10 people were prohibited. 

“People were interacting, people were out, but people, by just not doing those careful things, were able to drop the cases significantly, probably by more than 80%,” said Birx. 

She said that kind of behavioral change is something every American can do.

“Tens of thousands of lives can be saved if we wear masks, and we don't have parties in our backyards … taking those masks off.” 

“Somehow we always believe our family’s safe and our friends are safe. You cannot tell who's infected with the virus,” Birx added. “You need to keep your mask on.”

1 hr 51 min ago

Fauci says Covid-19's long-term effects, especially in young people, are "really troublesome"  

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during a House Subcommittee on a national plan to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 31. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during a House Subcommittee on a national plan to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 31. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The top infectious disease doctor in the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Monday, “We’d better be careful when we say ‘Young people who don’t wind up in the hospital are fine, let them get infected, it’s OK.’ No, it’s not OK."

“In individuals who are young and otherwise healthy, who don't require hospitalization but do get sick and symptomatic enough to be in bed for a week or two or three and then get better, they clear the virus -- they have residual symptoms for weeks and sometimes months,” he said during a American Society for Microbiology briefing.  

Fauci said subsequent check-ups show that many “have a substantially high proportion of cardiovascular abnormalities, evidence of myocarditis by MRI and PET scans, evidence of emerging cardiomyopathies.” 

He said this is “really troublesome” because it is evolving on a day by day basis.   

“These are people that supposedly recovered from Covid-19,” Fauci said.  

“I'll guarantee you if we have this conversation again, six months to a year from now, we’ll be reviewing the literature about talking about the long-term deleterious effects of non-hospitalized patients,” Fauci said.