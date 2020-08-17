Former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Dr. Margaret Hamburg speaks onstage during NY Times Cities For Tomorrow Conference on July 21, 2015 in New York City. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for New York Times

A former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner has called the US response to Covid-19 “disappointing” and said there was no good excuse for it because people have been practicing for this very scenario.

“There have been efforts now over a number of decades, truly, to better prepare our nation against a range of biological threats, to invest in certain critical resources, but also to practice against simulations of threats,” former FDA commissioner Dr. Margaret Hamburg said Monday during a American Society for Microbiology briefing.

“By every sort of assessment that had been done about preparedness, we had expected that, while hardly perfect, we would have been better prepared than we were,” she said.

“I think where dropped the ball was, you know, first the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] test turned out not to work well there were issues around that test,” Hamburg added. Though “surprising” the CDC had those issue, they were “undeniable,” she said.

There are a number of lessons to be learned — including “fundamental — about taking the threat seriously.”

And also the importance of strong leadership, along with “rapid and comprehensive response,” while using and engaging the tools of science and technology, she said.