From CNN's Isaac Yee in Hong Kong and Angus Watson in Sydney

The government of the Australian state of New South Wales apologized on Monday for allowing thousands of passengers to disembark from the Ruby Princess cruise ship in March, despite Covid-19 fears.

The Ruby Princess was given permission in March to dock and offload its passengers in Sydney despite widespread concerns over the spread of coronavirus after some passengers displayed flu-like symptoms.

On Monday, the government said in a statement that it has taken steps to ensure the errors are not repeated.

“The NSW Government extends its heartfelt apology to anyone who experienced any additional hurt, stress and trauma due to the mistakes made by NSW Health,” it said.

A special commission of inquiry found that 663 passengers from the ship subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while 28 Covid-19 deaths were associated with its passengers.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian also apologized, saying: “I recognize the hurt and suffering these mistakes caused, and I apologize for that.”