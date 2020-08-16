Mexico reports more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases
From CNN’s Sharif Paget and journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City
Mexico has recorded 4,448 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 522,162.
The Health Ministry also added 214 new deaths for a total count of 56,757. Mexico continues to hold the third-highest number of deaths in the world from coronavirus following only the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
Mexico is now ranked third in Latin America by JHU in terms of its number of total coronavirus cases. As of Sunday, Mexico trails Peru - which has 525,803 total cases - by nearly 4,000 cases and Brazil, which has recorded more than 3.3 million infections.
Iraq warns of "disastrous consequences" if coronavirus restrictions are not followed
From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq
The Iraqi Health Ministry has warned of "disastrous consequences" if people don't follow the rules and instructions issued by the ministry to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The country recorded its highest daily record of new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 4,348 new coronavirus cases and 75 deaths. The spread of coronavirus is expected to get much worse, given the country’s medical infrastructure has been damaged by decades of sanctions, war, and corruption.
“The Ministry has always indicated that the citizen's negligence in implementing the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health, based on the International Regulations of the World Health Organization, will lead to a significant increase of (coronavirus) cases,” the Health Ministry statement said on Sunday. “Therefore, we call on the concerned authorities, clerics, tribal leaders, non-governmental organizations, prominent figures, and various media outlets ... to urge citizens to abide by the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health.”
The guidance includes recommendations to stay home, social distance, wear masks and wash hands regularly.
Despite the warning, Iraq's Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety decided on Saturday to reduce daily lockdown hours, as the country is under huge economic pressure. Many low-income earners are not able to afford to stay home and out of work – or to work from home -- and there have been no alternative income arrangements provided by the government.
Iraq is also preparing for a major religious commemoration this month known as Ashura, which is the anniversary of the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed. Ashura is considered the holiest day on the Shia Muslim calendar and Iraqi officials and religious figures have been warning citizens to avoid all gatherings during the event. Each year, hundreds of thousands converge on Karbala, about 62 miles south of Baghdad, to visit the Imam Hussein holy shrine there.
Iraq's Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety issued a statement on Saturday calling on all Iraqis to mark the event from inside their homes and avoid marching toward Karbala.
Rising test positivity rate sparks new Covid-19 restrictions in Illinois' Metro East area
From CNN's Jennifer Selva
The Metro East area of Illinois -- the southwestern counties of the state near the Missouri border -- is facing new Covid-19 mitigation guidelines after three days in a row of a test positivity rate of 8% or higher, according to a news release from Gov. JB Pritzker. The area is also known as Region 4.
Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) say this means that starting Tuesday, all bars, restaurants and casinos need to close by 11 p.m. local time. All party buses will be closed, and gathering sizes should be reduced to 25 people or less.
If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won’t hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health,” Pritzker said.
After 14 days, the IDPH will reassess the rules to see whether more stringent measures such as closing indoor bars and dining is needed.
“Region 4 is the first of the 11 regions to reach resurgence criteria, but we hope it will be the last," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "By implementing additional mitigations, such as decreased indoor capacities and limiting hours, we hope to reduce the spread of the virus in the Metro East, and also help prevent an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and death in other regions of the state.”
According to the IDPH, Illinois is reporting 206,081 total cases and 7,744 deaths.
Colombia reports more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases and surpasses 15,000 deaths
From journalist Stefano Pozzebon in Bogota.
Colombia’s Health Ministry reported 11,643 new cases from Covid-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 468,332.
The ministry also reported 287 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 15,097.
Colombia’s capital, Bogotà, remains the country’s biggest hotspot with 163,295 total reported cases.
More than 170,000 people with coronavirus have died in the US
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
More than 170,000 people with coronavirus have died in the United States as of 7:30 p.m. EST Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.
As of Sunday night, 5,401,167 cases and 170,019 deaths have been reported nationwide.
A total of 40,002 new cases and 538 new deaths were reported Sunday.
Australia's Victoria state reports deadliest single day in coronavirus pandemic
From journalist Angus Watson in Sydney.
The Australian state of Victoria has recorded 25 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, the highest single-day increase in fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic, Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said Monday morning.
Victoria also reported 282 new cases of the novel coronavirus from Sunday. Victoria now has 17,046 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while the death toll has increased to 334.
The country’s previous highest single-day death toll was 21, reached last week.
Brazil reports more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases
From journalist Marcia Reverdosa in Sao Paulo
Brazil has reported 23,101 new Covid-19 cases and 620 deaths in the past 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported Sunday.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections now stands at 3,340,197. At least 107,852 have died from coronavirus in the country, according to the ministry’s data.
Brazil’s hardest-hit state by the coronavirus, São Paulo, reported 2,113 new cases and 72 new deaths on Sunday.
Coronavirus-related deaths are on the rise again in São Paulo after it saw a steady decline in daily deaths since the final week of June.
This week, the average daily death toll hovered around 79, a 33% jump compared with the previous week when it registered 59 daily deaths. This week’s average, however, remains lower than the week leading up to June 23, when São Paulo was averaging 100 daily deaths.
Brazil continues to trail only the United States in the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world.
New Zealand election delayed four weeks over coronavirus
From CNN’s Samantha Beech
New Zealand’s election has been delayed by four weeks, to October 17, because of concern over the spread of coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced.
Clearly as a government our current priority is getting the Covid outbreak under control and removing restrictions on New Zealanders as soon as possible," Ardern said, speaking on Facebook Live post.
The Prime Minister said the country’s “resurgence plan is in full swing” with high levels of testing and contact tracing, alongside restrictions on the community.
However, it is clear that the reemergence of Covid in Auckland at the beginning of the formal campaign period has been cause for concern,” Ardern said.
New Zealand reported 12 locally transmitted cases on Friday as the country tackles a fresh outbreak that ended an enviable run of more than 100 days without any locally transmitted infections. The new cluster has prompted the country to extend a lockdown on its most populous city, Auckland, as authorities scramble to trace the source of the outbreak.
The country had already spent five weeks under one of the world's strictest lockdowns, which closed most businesses and schools, and saw people stay at home. Ardern has warned she expects to see more cases. New Zealand has reported a total of 1,271 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths.
Ardern said Parliament will reconvene Tuesday and will be dissolved on September 6. She added that she does not intend to change the election date again.
Covid-19 vaccine trials have been slow to recruit Black and Latino people, which could cause delays
Of the 350,000 people who've registered online for a coronavirus clinical trial, 10% are Black or Latino, according to Dr. Jim Kublin, executive director of operations for the Covid-19 Prevention Network.
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, gave the Moderna trial, the first in Phase 3 in the United States, a "C" grade for recruiting minorities.
Study subjects in trials are supposed to reflect the population that's affected. Research shows that more than half of US coronavirus cases have been among Black and Latino people.
If not enough Black people and other minorities enroll, the panel of experts who monitor the trials could force a delay until they get the numbers they need.
"That's something that's been actively discussed," said Dr. Nelson Michael, coordinator of community engagement activities for Operation Warp Speed, the government's effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine. "There's a lot of concern."
Pfizer and Moderna started their Phase 3 vaccine clinical trials on July 27 and expect to have them fully enrolled in September. Other vaccine trials will soon follow, and Operation Warp Speed aims to deliver 300 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine by January. That’s a speed unheard of in the history of vaccine clinical trials.