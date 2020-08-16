Another coronavirus cluster has been identified at the University of North Carolina.

This time, the cluster, defined as five or more cases in close proximity, was discovered at the Sigma Nu fraternity, the university said in a statement on Saturday.

The news comes just one day after the university identified clusters at a residence hall and a private apartment complex that serves as a housing option for some UNC Chapel Hill students.

"The individuals in this cluster have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring," the statement said. All residents in the living spaces have been provided with information and next steps, the university added.

The Sigma Nu national headquarters has posted Covid-19 information and resources for members of the fraternity. The national fraternity did not respond to CNN's request for comment.