New York state reports lowest Covid-19 hospitalizations since mid-March 

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 across New York have hit a new low since March 17, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

There are 523 people in New York state hospitalized due to the virus, the release said.

The state also reported five new Covid-19-related deaths.

Of the 88,668 people tested for Covid-19, New York has a 0.83% positive infection rate, the release said.

Note: The numbers listed were released by the state of New York and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.