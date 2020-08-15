By Tara John, Melissa Macaya, Zamira Rahim and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN
Updated 11:53 a.m. ET, August 15, 2020
23 Posts
Sort by
21 min ago
New York state reports lowest Covid-19 hospitalizations since mid-March
From CNN's Sheena Jones
Hospitalizations for Covid-19 across New York have hit a new low since March 17, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
There are 523 people in New York state hospitalized due to the virus, the release said.
The state also reported five new Covid-19-related deaths.
Of the 88,668 people tested for Covid-19, New York has a 0.83% positive infection rate, the release said.
Note: The numbers listed were released by the state of New York and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
26 min ago
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue and Sugarloaf Mountain reopen Saturday
From Fernanda Wenzel
Rio de Janeiro's iconic tourist attractions, the Christ the Redeemer statue and Sugarloaf Mountain, reopened Saturday after being closed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The reopening, however, comes with limitations on the number of visitors permitted at the sites.
The Christ the Redeemer site will begin welcoming visitors at 1 p.m. local time, according to the website for the management company Paineiras Corcovado. It will then open with reduced hours Sunday with the tourist vans traversing the hill at half the capacity, and the tourist train operating at 25% capacity.
Similar precautions, including temperature checks, are being taken at other tourist attractions reopening Saturday and Sunday, including Sugarloaf, the Rio Star ferris wheel and the AquaRio aquarium, according to the government tourism campaign website, Rediscover Rio.
31 min ago
Florida reports more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Florida health officials have reported 6,352 new cases of coronavirus and 204 additional Covid-19-related deaths on Saturday, according to the state's health department.
This marks the 53rd consecutive day Florida has reported more than 4,000 cases in a single day, according to CNN's tally.
The state has reported 569,637 total cases of coronavirus and 9,345 resident deaths, according to health data.
Note: These numbers were released by Florida's public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
48 min ago
NASCAR driver tests positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for Covid-19, his team, Richard Childress Racing, announced Saturday.
Dillon is in self-quarantine and will not be competing in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, according to a statement from the team.
Driver Kaz Gala will replace Dillon for Sunday’s Go Bowling 235.
The 30-year-old’s wife Whitney and son Ace remain healthy and symptom free, according to the team statement. Dillon can return to competition if he receives two negative Covid-19 tests taken 24 hours apart as well as a written clearance from his personal physician.
46 min ago
Pelosi pens letter saying stimulus talks have been complicated by "disarray on the Republican side"
From CNN's Alison Main
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Saturday regarding the ongoing issues over the stimulus bill.
In the letter, Pelosi criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recently adjourned his chamber for recess without passing a stimulus bill after negotiations between the Trump administration and Democrats broke down with both sides trillions of dollars apart on a topline cost and blaming one another for the stalemate.
Some context: Both the House and the Senate are now in recess until September. If there is a deal on the stimulus, members will have 24 hours notice to return for votes.
Pelosi also outlined Democratic priorities for a coronavirus relief bill, including funding for states and for schools, as well as for the US Post Office.
"In the time of pandemic, the Postal System is Election Central. All patriots, Democrats, Independents or Republicans, should reject the President’s assault on the Postal System in this election season," Pelosi wrote.
41 min ago
Romney criticizes the Trump administration's coronavirus response
From CNN's Alison Main
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney criticized the Trump administration’s coronavirus response during an event with the Sutherland Institute on Friday.
"We really have not distinguished ourselves in a positive way by how we responded to the crisis," he said, adding that it is "very, very disappointing."
Romney also cast doubt on President Trump's claim that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud and said "we should make every effort to assure that people who want to vote get the chance to vote, and that's more important even than the outcome of the vote. We have got to preserve the principle of democracy."
"When politicians attack a judicial system, attack a voting system, attack a free press, these things threaten the foundation upon which not only our own democracy rests but democracies around the world rest," Romney said.
The Utah Republican has previously been critical of various Trump administration actions.
2 hr 43 min ago
Iraq reports record number of new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row
From CNN’s Aqeel Najim
Iraq recorded 4,293 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, its highest daily increase of new cases since the outbreak began, according to the country's health ministry.
This brings the country’s total confirmed cases to 172,583. Iraq's previous daily record was reported Friday, when the ministry recorded 4,013 new cases.
The ministry also reported 76 new deaths from Covid-19 Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 5,785.
3 hr 30 min ago
Overcrowded, overpriced and overwhelmed. The UK's Covid-19 staycation nightmare
From CNN's Joe Minihane
Beaches strewn with waste, wild campers destroying fragile habitats, warnings from an increasingly overstretched Coastguard, unaffordable accommodations. What was supposed to have been a Great British summer has, for many, become a staycation nightmare.
Cut off by quarantine regulations from trips to popular overseas destinations, UK vacationers were encouraged by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to enjoy their own, sometimes overlooked, holiday hotspots when Covid-19 lockdown measures eased in July.
Brits have also been permitted to venture abroad, with those traveling to countries identified on a coronavirus "safe" list exempted from quarantine on their return.
But with Spain, which usually attracts 18 million British tourists each year, hastily withdrawn from the list because of a virus resurgence and France, another popular destination, being dropped from the list this weekend, the demand for UK holidays has skyrocketed.
Research by hotel group The Cairn Collection found there was a 532% growth in searches for trips to Scotland, with searches for trips to Cornwall up 325% year-over-year.
Johnson, who himself is said to be planning a two-week stay in Scotland, has advised people to visit "peerless, wonderful, superlative places in the UK," rather than heading abroad.
The result has been clogged roads, emergency incidents on the most popular stretches of coastline, a rise in travel scams and soaring prices for accommodation.
British tourists rush back from France to avoid quarantine
From CNN's Rory Sullivan in London
Thousands of British holidaymakers have been trying to return home from France in an attempt to avoid new quarantine restrictions imposed by the UK government.
The rush came after the government announced late on Thursday that all people arriving in the UK from France, where Covid-19 infections rates are high, would need to self-isolate for 14 days from Saturday onwards.
The rule change, which came into force at 4 a.m. BST Saturday, also applies to those traveling to the UK from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos Islands and Aruba.
Transport operators noted a steep surge in demand as people booked last-minute tickets in a race to beat the Saturday morning deadline.
The Eurotunnel Le Shuttle train service, which transports vehicles between France and the UK, was fully booked on Friday as a result of the increased demand, according to PA Media.
A spokesperson for the service told the news agency that 12,000 people attempted to buy tickets in the hour after the government's announcement on Thursday, compared to the hundreds of requests it usually receives over the same time period.
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government's decision to end the travel corridors with France and the other destinations was based on the latest available coronavirus data.
"Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates down," he tweeted on Thursday.