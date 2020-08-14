From journalist Swati Gupta in New Delhi

India recorded 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry announced Friday.

The country has reported 2,461,190 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began, according to the ministry, the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.

The confirmed number of fatalities stands at 48,040.

More than 661,595 cases remain active. The total number of recovered patients in India stands at more than 1.7 million, according to the government.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced the highest confirmed number of daily infections, at 66,999.