Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 1:03 a.m. ET, August 14, 2020
6 min ago

India announces air corridor with Maldives to bolster tourism

From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi

India is creating an air corridor with Maldives in a bid to boost tourism and revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced Thursday.

The corridor would "facilitate movement of people from both sides for employment, tourism, medical emergencies," the ministry said in a press release.

The first flight under the new arrangement is expected to take off on August 18. 

“The air bubble symbolizes India’s support to shore up tourism arrivals and revenues in the Maldives,” the ministry said.

The Indian government has also extended urgent financial assistance of $250 million in the form of a soft loan to assist Maldives in its economic recovery during the pandemic. 

In March, India banned all international flights in and out of the country as part of its coronavirus response. It has since opened up air corridors with France, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Germany to facilitate travel.

The announcement of the Maldives travel bubble comes as India reported 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths on Friday.

27 min ago

India reports more than 64,500 coronavirus cases

From journalist Swati Gupta in New Delhi

India recorded 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry announced Friday.

The country has reported 2,461,190 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began, according to the ministry, the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.

The confirmed number of fatalities stands at 48,040.

More than 661,595 cases remain active. The total number of recovered patients in India stands at more than 1.7 million, according to the government.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced the highest confirmed number of daily infections, at 66,999.

 

57 min ago

South Korea sees over 100 new coronavirus cases for first time since April

From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul 

South Korea registered 103 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

It's the first time the country reported more than 100 new daily cases since April 1.

Among the new cases, 85 were locally transmitted and 18 others were imported, Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said at a briefing. 

Churches and schools: Kim said the health authorities are very concerned about multiple clusters from churches, door-to-door sales companies, markets and schools in Seoul and Gyeonggi province. 

Sarang-jeil church in Seoul has 13 cases and the number is expected to rise. Kim said the church has not been fully cooperative with the government’s tracing efforts.

New rules for foreign patients: Starting from August 17, foreign coronavirus patients who violate South Korean anti-virus measures will be responsible for full treatment costs. 

South Korea has so far reported 14,873 Covid-19 cases and 305 deaths, according to the KCDC. 

57 min ago

Venezuela reports highest daily number of new cases, 1,281 infections in 24 hours

From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez and Stefano Pozzebon

Venezuela reported 1,281 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily increase in infections, according to the country's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

The total number of confirmed cases in Venezuela stands at 8,725.

Rodriguez said there were 18 new Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the total number of confirmed fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 259. 

Venezuela has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks. Thursday was the fourth day in a row the country reported its highest daily number of cases.

1 hr 34 min ago

Japan reports 1,177 new coronavirus cases

From CNN's Yoko Wakatsuki

Japan reported 1,177 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 deaths on Thursday, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The new infections bring Japan's nationwide confirmed total to 52,929 cases, with 712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The number of deaths stands at 1,086, with 13 from the ship.

Thursday marks the first day in four days that the number of daily cases has risen back over 1,000.

On Thursday, the capital Tokyo counted 206 new infections, while Osaka had 177 cases.

Okinawa prefecture, which has the highest number of infections per capita, extended its own state of emergency for another two weeks, while adding 97 new infections.

2 hr ago

Trump coronavirus adviser claims “young people are not at serious risk” from coronavirus

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Dr. Scott Atlas listens as President Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, DC on August 10.
Dr. Scott Atlas listens as President Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, DC on August 10. Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Sipa USA

An advisor to President Donald Trump on coronavirus has said that “young people are not at risk for serious disease” from Covid-19.

 Dr. Scott Atlas made the comments to Martha MacCallum Thursday night on Fox News.

Fact check: Adults are more likely to become seriously ill from Covid-19, but children can get sick, and have serious complications. 

Rare complications: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported at least 570 cases of children with MIS-C, a rare but serious coronavirus complication in children that has been associated with fever, rash, inflammation and shock. Ten of those children died.

Increased virus rates in kids: There has been a 90% increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among children in the United States over the last four weeks, according to an analysis by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association released this week. 

“It's not fair to say that this virus is completely benign in children," said Dr. Sean O'Leary, vice chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, noting that about 90 children have died in the US from coronavirus.

1 hr 33 min ago

New Zealand reports 12 new coronavirus cases as health authorities ramp up testing

From Isaac Yee and Julia Hollingsworth in Hong Kong 

Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield speaks to media during a press conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand on August 14.
Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield speaks to media during a press conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand on August 14. Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand reported 12 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the country's top health official announced today. 

All the new cases were locally transmitted, New Zealand’s Director General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said at a press conference. 

Two of the new cases were students while one case was a pre-school student. 

The two schools and the pre-school the students attended have been closed while close contacts are being traced, according to Bloomfield. 

A total of 771 close contacts of the reported Covid-19 cases this week have been identified by the national contact tracing service, he added.  

Bloomfield also announced that 15,703 coronavirus tests were conducted on Thursday alone -- the highest in a single day in New Zealand since the outbreak began, bringing the total number of tests conducted across the country to 524,414. 

Read more on the situation in New Zealand.

1 hr 33 min ago

Mexico surpasses 500,000 coronavirus cases

From Karol Suarez

Mexico’s Health Ministry on Thursday reported 7,371 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country's total to 505,751.

The ministry also reported 627 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 55,293.

1 hr 33 min ago

CDC’s ensemble forecast now projects nearly 189,00 US coronavirus deaths by September 5

From CNN's Ben Tinker

An ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects nearly 189,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by Sept. 5.

The new projections, published Thursday, forecast 188,982 deaths, with a possible range of 181,375 to 201,431 deaths.

“State- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that the number of reported new deaths per week may increase over the next four weeks in Colorado and may decrease in Arizona, the Northern Mariana Islands, Vermont, and Wyoming,” the CDC said on its forecasting website.

Some context: Unlike some individual models, the CDC’s ensemble forecast only offers projections about a month into the future.

The previous ensemble forecast, published Aug. 6, projected roughly 181,000 coronavirus deaths by Aug. 29.

At least 167,029 people have already died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.