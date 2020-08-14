India is creating an air corridor with Maldives in a bid to boost tourism and revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced Thursday.

The corridor would "facilitate movement of people from both sides for employment, tourism, medical emergencies," the ministry said in a press release.

The first flight under the new arrangement is expected to take off on August 18.

“The air bubble symbolizes India’s support to shore up tourism arrivals and revenues in the Maldives,” the ministry said.

The Indian government has also extended urgent financial assistance of $250 million in the form of a soft loan to assist Maldives in its economic recovery during the pandemic.

In March, India banned all international flights in and out of the country as part of its coronavirus response. It has since opened up air corridors with France, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Germany to facilitate travel.

The announcement of the Maldives travel bubble comes as India reported 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths on Friday.