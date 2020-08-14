Here's what CDC says about tests and quarantines for those who recovered from Covid-19

A Mend Urgent Care worker performs drive-up COVID-19 testing at James Jordan Middle School on August 10 in Winnetka, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you have recovered from Covid-19, you may not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months — as long as you don't develop symptoms again, according to recently updated guidance on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

Regarding who needs to quarantine, the guidance states, "People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again. People who develop symptoms again within 3 months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms."

A CDC spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Friday that an agency webpage "was updated with that information mid-last week."

Some context: Preliminary research has suggested previously that after people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their risk of reinfection may be lower in the first three months after their initial infection — but that natural immunity to the virus could start to decline within months as their antibodies may wane over time.

Antibodies are the proteins the body makes to fight infection.