California becomes first state to surpass 600,000 Covid-19 cases

California has now reported 602,997 coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University — giving it the dubious distinction of having the most Covid-19 cases of any US state.

At least 10,999 Californians have died with coronavirus since the pandemic began. This number, though high, is far below the 32,805 people who have died in New York state.

Florida and Texas rank second and third on the nation’s case list, with more than 557,000 and 530,000 cases respectively.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said California's hospitalization and ICU rates were down, describing them as “another indication that we are turning a corner on this pandemic."

