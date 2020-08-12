Brazil’s Paraná state is scheduled to sign an agreement with Russia on Wednesday for the research, development and testing of its coronavirus vaccine, according to a statement from the Russian Embassy.

Under the agreement, some vulnerable groups in Brazil will be first to receive vaccination.

"Initially, health professionals and teachers, i.e. the groups most vulnerable to contamination, will receive vaccines. The government has adopted a digital scheme to control and monitor the effects of vaccination on these groups," the statement said.

The document will be signed by Kirill Dmitriev, director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is funding Russia's vaccine research, and Paraná State Gov. Ratinho Junior. The meeting will happen through a video conference meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

"Brazil is aware of all the vaccine studies under development and guarantees that, as soon as it has access to a vaccine that is proven to be effective against Covid-19, Brazilians will have access to it," the Brazil Health Ministry told CNN on Wednesday.